Ridiculous Katie Hill Fear-Mongering

Former throupler Rep. Katie Hill, who dallied with young subordinates, has little self-awareness and blames others for her misdeeds. She thinks Republicans and men are to blame for her forced resignation. As a result it has allegedly instilled fear among other Democrat women and LGBTs who are considering running for office.

It is truly irrational fear-mongering.

Hill told Congress, “Today I ask you all to stand with me and commit to creating a future where this no longer happens to women and girls. Yes, I’m stepping down, but I refuse to let this experience scare off other women who dare to take risks, who dare to step into this light, who dare to be powerful,” she said on the House floor.

According to ABC News, young women and LGBTs will be afraid to run for office or work in politics.

ABC claimed she resigned over ‘allegations,’ but most of us saw the texts and the photos and heard the admissions. They were pretty solid.

“I’m leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality, and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse, this time with the entire country watching,” she said in her Thursday speech.

’Gleeful’ is the wrong word. Turned off is better.

Now, according to her, we are all misogynists because she has a drinking problem and sleeps with her young subordinates, one only 22 years of age.

It is quite inappropriate to smear Americans as misogynistic after she broke the rules.

Elliot Imse, director of communications at the Victory Institute, an organization that supports LGBTQ leaders in government, told ABC News her story “will give further pause to up and coming LGBTQ and women leaders.” He said this is especially true of younger people who are more connected to their phones and taking pictures.

“Many young people considering running for office are going to be hesitant to take this leap if these types of attacks are normalized,” he said, adding that personal attacks are “weaponized with more effectiveness” against women and LGBTQ people.

“Unfortunately, the experience that Katie Hill is having in terms of harassment and sort of abuse in a sexualized nature is not entirely new to women running for office,” Kelly Dittmar, a scholar at the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at Rutgers University, told ABC News.

Uh, all she had to do was not have sex with subordinates.

What they should learn from it is to not sleep with subordinates and serve as good role models.