Riley Gaines Full Metal Jacketed the Lia Thomas Argument

Riley Gaines spoke up for women and girls today at a Senate hearing. Riley Gaines has been a victim of a fully-equipped male parading around in her locker room and competing with her in swim meets. She tied with Lia Thomas in the end, but they only had one award and gave it to Thomas. This is absurd.

Ms. Gaines was brilliant during the hearing.

She addressed the core issue.

“In addition to being forced to give up our awards and our titles and our opportunities, the NCAA forced me and my female swimmers to swim, to share a locker room with Thomas, a six-foot-four, 22-year-old male equipped with and exposing male genitalia.

“Let me be clear about this. We were not forewarned we would be sharing a locker room. No one asked for our consent, and we did not give our consent. And I’ll, I’ll set the scene, as swimming locker room is not a place of modesty You’re undressing. You’re fully exposed, and we were forced to take off our swimsuits in front of a man who was doing the exact same thing. If nothing else, I truly hope you can see this is a violation of our right to privacy and how some of us have felt uncomfortable, embarrassed, and even traumatized by this experience.”

.@Riley_Gaines_: The NCAA forced “female swimmers to share a locker room with [Lia] Thomas, a 6’4″, 22 year old male equipped with and exposing male genitalia… We were forced to take off our swimsuit in front of a man.” pic.twitter.com/kQEg9sI3uz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 21, 2023

Riley Defines Feminism for Those Who Think It Means Men Who Think They’re Women

Senator Hawley: “Under the guise of feminism, they, meaning you, are using the guise of feminism to sort of push transphobic beliefs, meaning you, advocating for women. Women’s rights is actually just a cover for transphobia. Do you want to respond to that?”

Riley Gaines: “Feminism is not a fluid term. The original and the meaning of what it means to be a feminist is to uphold, respect, honor, embrace, and celebrate women on our own physical ceilings, our own uniqueness. That term has not changed, and what this really is, is a male mansplaining what it is to be a feminist, which I honestly think is pretty ironic, and it’s something we’ve seen before.”

REAL FEMINISM: At a Wednesday Senate hearing, Former NCAA swimmer @Riley_Gaines_ punched back at recent criticism from Lia Thomas. “What this really is, is a male mansplaining what it is to be a feminist.” https://t.co/yQTsmPybqt pic.twitter.com/dZ9T8cYSN8 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 21, 2023

Sen. Kennedy questioned the Democrat witness, who made no sense whatsoever. The witness didn’t know what she was talking about. She needs to take a biology course.

Sen. Kennedy: “Do males have an advantage over females biologically in sports?”

Kelley Robinson: “Again I’m not a physician and I, I can’t speak to that.”

Sen. Kennedy: “What’s your real-world experience.”

Kelley Robinson: “It depends. I mean there are some people who are born male that I’m faster than if I were to Sprint against them, and some that I’m not. Some males are taller than some women, and some are shorter…

Sen. Kennedy: “You don’t think a biological male has a physical advantage in sports over a biological female?”

Kelley Robinson: “Not as a definitive statement.”

Sen. Kennedy: “Give me an example, well, no, I, I don’t think…how many female members of the NBA do you see?

Kelley Robinson: “Well, I can say that you know, there’s been this news article about men that think that they could beat Serena Williams in tennis, right? That they think that they could actually score a point on her, and it’s just not the case. She is stronger than them.”

Sen. Kennedy: “What’s your experience been, male or female?

Riley Gaines: “Both Serena and Venus lost to the 203rd ranked male tennis player, which their phenoms for women. My experience, my husband swam at the University of Kentucky as well. In terms of accolades and in terms of national ranking, I was a much better swimmer than him. He could kick my butt any day of the week without trying.

Sen. Kennedy: “OK, I just think Miss Robinson, I’m just, I’m trying to understand where you’re coming from. I think you lose a lot of credibility when you don’t concede a biological male has a physical advantage over a biological female….”

Riley Gaines and Senator Kennedy DESTROY woke DUNCE (not worthy of me mentioning her name)🤪 pic.twitter.com/xYnNUmUyrB — 🇺🇸 ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ 🇺🇸 (@Baklava_USA) June 21, 2023

Dick Durbin, from the party of caring for women, wants women to share bathrooms and locker rooms with men. He criticized Riley Gaines rhetoric and how she makes trans feel.

Riley Gaines confronted Sen. Durbin, who sounded like a clown with his opening statement.

Riley Gaines: “This is the traumatizing part, but I think for me, it was so easy for them to dismiss our rights to privacy. Senator Durbin, in your opening statement you had mentioned this rhetoric. You had mentioned that what message does it send to trans individuals, and my combat to that is what message does this send to women, to young girls who are denied of these opportunities so easily. Their rights to privacy and safety thrown out of the window to protect a small population. Protect one group as long as they’re happy. What about us? What is the overall general consensus of how we all felt in that locker room?

"Sen. Durbin … you had mentioned this 'rhetoric.' You had mentioned 'what message does it send to trans individuals?' My combat to that is: what message does this send to women, to young girls … their rights to privacy and safety thrown out of the window?" @Riley_Gaines_ pic.twitter.com/vBHgW7AJyy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2023

Serena Williams knows the truth!

Serena agrees with Riley Gaines. She told Andy Murray to stop joking around when the woke Brit suggested they play a real match. pic.twitter.com/toxXrhJVR7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 21, 2023

