RFK on The Reason They Destroyed Ivermectin

RFK Jr. had mentioned once before that the media, politicians, and Big Pharma had to destroy ivermectin. I reported it when he discussed it last year, but it’s worth repeating.

During an interview with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. this week, Joe Rogan complained about people torching him online for allegedly taking a horse de-wormer.

As Rogan said, “To say that and repeat that over and over again is such a clear indication that they conspired. …it’s uniform, it’s horse de-wormer.” Actually, it’s a medication that’s used far more often in human beings, Rogan noted.

RFK asserted, “It’s insane.” It won the Nobel Prize for efficacy in humans, he said.

He continued, “It was wild. It was just wild. They had to do it. They had to discredit ivermectin because, you know why? Because there’s a federal law. The Federal Emergency Use Authorization statute says that you cannot cancel you cannot issue an emergency use authorization to a vaccine if there is an existing medication that has been approved for any purpose that it is demonstrated effective against the target illness. So they had to destroy ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and discredit. And they had to tell everybody it’s not effective because if they had acknowledged that it’s effective in anybody. The whole $200 billion vaccine enterprise would have collapsed.”

Can you imagine the depth of evil and corruption if this is true? Millions died who might have lived.

Ivermectin is often recognized as second to penicillin for having the greatest impact on human health. And its discovery won the Nobel Prize in 2015. It threatened a $200 billion vaccine enterprise.

Dr. Fauci Also Snuffed Ivermectin And All Therapeutics

In January of this year, RFK explained to Megyn Kelly that there is a little-known federal law that you can’t give an emergency use authorization (EUA) if there are effective therapeutics. A two-billion-dollar enterprise would have collapsed if Tony Fauci had admitted ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, or other drugs worked. He had to campaign against ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine dramatically.

The law says you also can’t keep the emergency use authorization if there are effective therapeutics.

Many prominent doctors say that half a million Americans did not need to die. RFK Jr. mentioned the 17,000 doctors opposed to the EUA. You can hear a summary on this link from one of their spokespersons, Dr. Robert Malone.

Don’t forget Dr. Antony Fauci’s role in snuffing therapeutics.

