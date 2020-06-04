RINO Murkowski agrees with Mattis’ vile op-ed, might not vote for Trump

Senator Lisa Murkowski (RINO-AK) agrees with General Mattis who said President Trump is making a mockery of the Constitution. She said Mattis’ words were “true, honest, necessary and overdue.”

Murkowski says, “I felt like perhaps we’re getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally, and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up.”

Murkowski said she “was glad that Gen. Mattis spoke out.” Asked if she agrees with Mattis, Murkowski said: “Yes I do,” to CNN reporter Manu Raju. She also said that she is “struggling” to decide whether to support Trump in 2020.

The Mattis essay was extremely nasty with hyperbolic language. He even compared him to the Nazis, claiming his slogan is, ‘Divide and conquer,’ a Nazi slogan.

CNN’s congressional reporter, Lauren Fox, shared her actual comments to reporters:

Murkowski apparently has no problem with a far-left senile old man and the far-left VP he will choose. The totalitarian agenda they have discussed is A-OK also. She also clearly doesn’t like President Trump and doesn’t think much of Americans either. She retweeted George W. Bush’s statement claiming our nation is systemically racist. Everyone is painted with the same brush.

MAD DOG MATTIS’S REVENGE

Mattis accused the President of abusing the powers of his office and of trying to divide the American people as the nation reels from the death of George Floyd.

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try,” Mattis wrote in the op-ed published by The Atlantic on Wednesday.

“Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership,” he continued.

“I have watched this week’s unfolding events, angry and appalled,” Mattis wrote, announcing he supported the “wholesome and unifying” demands of demonstrators protesting Floyd’s death across the nation this week.

He supports what is going on???

“When I joined the military, some 50 years ago, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” he continued.

“Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens — much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief, with military leadership standing alongside.”

“We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witnessed in Lafayette Square. We must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution.”

“Militarizing our response, as we witnessed in Washington, D.C., sets up a conflict — a false conflict — between the military and civilian society. It erodes the moral ground that ensures a trusted bond between men and women in uniform and the society they are sworn to protect, and of which they themselves are a part. Keeping public order rests with civilian state and local leaders who best understand their communities and are answerable to them.”

“Instructions given by the military departments to our troops before the Normandy invasion reminded soldiers that ‘The Nazi slogan for destroying us … was “Divide and Conquer.” Our American answer is “In Union there is Strength.”’ We must summon that unity to surmount this crisis — confident that we are better than our politics,” Mattis wrote.

EXCEPT IT’S NOT ACCURATE

The clearing of the protesters was a decision made by the Attorney General. Both the AG and press secretary McEnany confirmed that fact. Also confirmed by the Acting Director of Park Police is there was no tear gas used.

It is also important to note than many presidents used the military to quell riots. In 1992, H.W. Bush used them to shut down the LA riots.

The parting of Mattis and Trump was not amicable. Trump said he was proud to fire Mattis who was also fired by Barack Obama.

TRUMP RESPONDS

In his most recent tweet in response to the op-ed, he said his strength was public relations and he rarely brought home the bacon.

