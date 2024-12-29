Schumer to Stop Trump’s [The People’s] Agenda with the Judiciary

Politico reporter Eugene Daniels told an MSNBC host that Chuck Schumer is planning to use the judiciary to stop Donald Trump’s agenda.

“Part of this has been making sure some of the money gets out of the door before Trump gets in and comes up the works. Two, trying to work with the other agencies around the administration to shore up things and speed up.

“There is not much time left, obviously, and not much they can do at this point. A lot of folks in the administration were surprised when Trump won, and they are working on their back foot here, thinking Vice President Kamala Harris would have won and they wouldn’t have to worry about these kinds of things.

“I did an interview with Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader for now, and he’s thinking the same way a lot of people in the administration I’ve talked to. The judiciary will be the tip of the spear of the resistance to protect what they see as the accomplishments of the Biden Administration.”

Appointment of 235 Radical Federal Judges

Schumer is plotting to stop the will of the American people with the judiciary. Democrats spent the past four years appointing 235 radical federal judges for lifetime appointments.

According to the Daily Mail, Schumer told reporters, “I don’t know exactly what he’ll do. But I can tell you this: The judiciary will be one of our strongest – if not our strongest – barrier against what he does.”

Schumer added that he and Biden planned at the beginning of the president’s term to fill judge seats with those wanting to push the Democrats’ agenda. “When we started out, we knew it would be a very difficult job to do more than Trump had done, but we did,” Schumer added.

Although Biden could only appoint Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, the New York senator claimed that Biden’s court appointments made up 25 percent of all federal judges. In recent weeks, Biden also vetoed legislation that would have formed 66 new federal judge roles.

Biden, The Worst President in US History

Biden said in a White House statement, “The efficient and effective administration of justice requires that these questions about need and allocation be further studied and answered before we create permanent judgeships for life-tenured judges.”

Schumer claimed that Trump, along with the GOP, will attempt to undo everything Biden did in his role as commander-in-chief. “They have so many different parts of MAGA: the people who are anti-women’s rights; the people who are anti-environment; the people who are anti-working people rights and union rights; the people who are anti-the consumer. They’re going to use the judiciary in every way they can,” he said.

[Democrats gave us males in female sports and bathrooms, foreigners replacing American workers, and inflation and debt.]

The number of judges confirmed by Biden in his single term is the largest amount since the time of President Jimmy Carter.

Democrats will not work to make things better for Americans. They only want to kill anything Americans want.

Watch:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) believes the federal judiciary offers the Democratic Party its strongest chance to defy President-elect Donald Trump. DETAILS: https://t.co/NlS7eRUzIb pic.twitter.com/tc3cddSdVm — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 27, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email