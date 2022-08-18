Indictment Reveals Russians Are Funding American Extremists

3 Minute Read

The following is a national news story that the national media will not cover.

The media and Democrats have vociferously accused Russia of involvement in our affairs to benefit Donald Trump. They’ve investigated Russian trolls, lied by claiming Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation, and accused Russians of trying to influence our elections. Well, now we have evidence of real Russian influence in America, but it is not a national story.

Russians appear to be funding radical groups – radical Marxist-Leninist groups such as the Black Hammer Party, a Black Supremacist organization, and the Uhuru Movement, also communist Black Supremacists.

UNSEALED INDICTMENTS

The information came from an unsealed indictment in Tampa that indicated Russians are funding radical groups.

The unsealed federal indictment in Florida alleges a Russian named Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov has been funding political groups in the United States on behalf of the Russians.

According to the indictment, Ionov got the groups to “publish pro-Russian propaganda, as well as other information designed to cause dissension in the United States and to promote secessionist ideologies.”

If you go to the radical hate groups‘ websites, you will find that they don’t hide what they’re up to.

The Black Communists

One of the groups is called the Black Hammer Party. Described by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a radical group, the Black Hammer Party advocates murdering police officers and believes a violent overthrow of the United States is necessary.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports, “According to the indictment, Ionov, who lives in Moscow, paid for members of the Black Hammer Party to travel to San Francisco in March to protest Facebook’s censorship of posts supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The influence went so far as to direct Black Hammer members on the designs of signs for the protest.”

The federal indictment that was unsealed in Tampa last month alleges the group is involved in an effort by a Russian citizen with Kremlin connections to sow discord in the United States by paying fringe groups to make political protests. The indictment includes groups in Florida and California, as well as the Black Hammer Party, as unindicted co-conspirators in the plot.

Another group involved is the Uhuru Movement, a socialist group in Tampa, FL. That group has agitated against capitalism, claiming capitalism has been parasitic to Africa. It is an offshoot of the African People’s Socialist Party.

The Uhuru Movement is accused of colluding with Russians to influence the 2016 election.

RUSSIANS DO INTERFERE IN ELECTIONS TO HELP THE COMMUNIST MOVEMENT

It turns out, if the indictment is to be believed, that the Russians really have been funding American political protestors just like the media said. The only problem is that they got the groups wrong. They aren’t right-wing; they are black nationalist, socialist movements, not exactly Trump supporters.

This is what Russians have done for decades. It’s not unusual. What is odd is that national news will not cover it.

It’s About the Narrative

The cases don’t fit the narrative. The people are black, and they’re communists. The media won’t pick up stories like that, and just like the DHS and FBI, they ignore violent communists.

Another question is, who funds Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots? We certainly know a lot of the players, especially George Soros, but there were secret donors and the funding was organized. In light of this information, we wonder if Russia or even China is also involved. Shouldn’t someone be looking into this? It’s unlikely the FBI is – they’re corrupt.

Russians are funding radical anti-American agitators in this country and the media won’t cover anything involving the radical Left, especially if they are black.

