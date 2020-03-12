Pelosi sneaks a permanent stream of abortion funding into Wuhan Virus bill

Despite the media’s attempt to use the virus to destroy the President, according to a recent Gallup poll, 77% of Americans are confident in the President and his administration to handle the coronavirus. Trump and Pence have been on this from day one.

President Donald Trump made his case for his plan to address economic turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus in a nationally televised speech from the Oval Office on Wednesday. At the same time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the Democrats’ Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Pelosi’s plan includes free Wuhan Virus testing, paid emergency leave, expanded unemployment benefits, paid sick leave, endless and permanent abortion funds to be provided by every American taxpayer, and enhanced food security. They are looking to use the virus as a way to put in their progressive agenda.

Senator McConnell praised the fact that they are negotiating.

I applaud Sec. Mnuchin and the Administration for engaging in bipartisan talks with Speaker Pelosi. Following the billions in health funding we approved last week, the Senate is ready and eager to consider bipartisan policies to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 12, 2020

Permanent Abortion Funds to Be Paid For by Every American

Multiple White House officials report that Nancy Pelosi sought to include a provision into the coronavirus stimulus that would set a precedent for up to $1 billion in mandatory health spending outside of protections outlined by the Hyde Amendment (making Americans pay for everyone’s abortion, even late-term abortions).

“A New mandatory funding stream that does not have Hyde protections would be unprecedented,” one White House official explained. “Under the guise of protecting people, Speaker Pelosi is working to make sure taxpayer dollars are spent covering abortion.”

Pelosi tried to sneak FISA reauthorization into the original ChinaVirus funding bill. She also sought to delay passage of that bill to run ads against Republicans on Super Tuesday.

As of this morning, Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and White House aides object to the plan as is, but are hopeful Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi can work out a deal.

The House Democrat plan is over the top. What happens if Ebola comes to America?

Meanwhile, President Trump was preparing Thursday to declare a disaster under the Stafford Act, which would free up federal funds to help cities, states, and municipalities deal with the fallout from the deadly virus.

The legislation that Speaker Pelosi introduced at 11pm last night—written by her staff and her staff alone—and plans to vote on just 12 hours later is not only completely partisan. It is unworkable. I’ll explain why at my press conference at 10am ET: https://t.co/Pk4jPUtJIS — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 12, 2020

NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE

At the same time, it appears Pelosi is negotiating with some Republicans. She said that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s proposed changes to her bill are “all very reasonable.” Pelosi also announced she will be meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday.

THIS IS THE WOMAN WHO WILL SAVE AMERICA

The media is portraying Nancy as the stalwart heroine who will save Americans from the Red China virus. They claim she stands tall as Republicans mess up.

Oh Nance, that’s not why you don’t want to use that word. Say it slow “epidemiology” pic.twitter.com/jQK0IuRpmr — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) March 12, 2020

She probably doesn’t know what it means. She can’t pronounce it.

Nancy Pelosi’s coronavirus advice: “Forget any physical contact greetings. Bow in an Eastern style.” pic.twitter.com/FmyeaFkgP2 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) March 12, 2020

AS NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE

At the same time, the Democrat media, playing into the hands of Red China, are demanding Kevin McCarthy apologize for calling the Wuhan Virus, the ‘Chinese Virus,’ meaning it originated in China. These are terms the media have themselves used. The reason he is using these terms, designating the place of origin, is Red China is attempting to say the virus originated in the United States.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s coronavirus tweet echoes anti-Chinese racism. He must apologize. With comments from @repgracemeng and @tedlieu https://t.co/fetOHbhZ0K — SacBeeEditorialBoard (@SacBeeEditBoard) March 10, 2020