Robby Starbuck: “Nashville School Board Is Insane”

Instead of equality, on which our nation was founded, the Nashville School Board voted for Marxist equity. Their goal of helping every child is laudable but the way they want to do it is just hand them success. For example, they want to put black children in the gifted and talented program without any requirements other than skin color. They expect that to succeed.

“Nashville’s School Board is insane. They spent their last meeting discussing equity for all aspects of school, advancing gender theory, renaming words that offend them and cackling like Kamala over the removal of a school board member who voted against forced child masking.

“It’s time for this board and other boards like it who seek to brainwash kids to be stripped of their power to do so. If you live in TN, call/email your legislators and the governors office to ask that they ban gender theory in our schools and ban racist so called equity policies.

“Violations of these proposed bans must result in loss of funding. We also MUST pass full school choice with no strings attached so parents can get their kids out of indoctrination centers. Our state, our values and our kids depend on it. Keep this Marxist BS away from our kids!

