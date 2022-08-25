Sicko Swats Marjorie Taylor Greene Leading NBC to Insult Her

By
M Dowling
-
2
17

A sicko swatted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene causing the police to respond, NBC News reports. The person who made two calls reported a shooting at Rep. Greene’s home.

“When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” the statement continued. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting.’”

A second 911 call by the same sicko, alleged to be from the same person using a computer-generated voice, stated that they “were upset about Mrs. Greene’s political view on transgender youth rights,” police said.

The National Bolshevik Corporation didn’t express disdain for the person who made the calls that could end up getting someone hurt.

Instead, they wrote:

Greene has a long history of antagonizing the LGBTQ community and its supporters.

Last year, she placed a sign outside her office mocking a Democratic colleague’s transgender Pride flag.

NBC also didn’t seem to like her bill to protect children. They strongly suggested MTG having a differing opinion on “gender-affirming care” is worthy of swatting.

The sicko is upset that she’s trying to stop the LGBTQ grooming and mutilation surgeries of young children.

It’s political terrorism and NBC is all in.

She thanked the police.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
3 seconds ago

In my neighborhood, people like this Terrorist hope the Sheriff finds them before your friends find them.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
12 minutes ago

The supreme court justices are probably next on the hit list.

