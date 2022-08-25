Sicko Swats Marjorie Taylor Greene Leading NBC to Insult Her

A sicko swatted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene causing the police to respond, NBC News reports. The person who made two calls reported a shooting at Rep. Greene’s home.

“When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” the statement continued. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting.’”

A second 911 call by the same sicko, alleged to be from the same person using a computer-generated voice, stated that they “were upset about Mrs. Greene’s political view on transgender youth rights,” police said.

The National Bolshevik Corporation didn’t express disdain for the person who made the calls that could end up getting someone hurt.

Instead, they wrote:

Greene has a long history of antagonizing the LGBTQ community and its supporters.

Last year, she placed a sign outside her office mocking a Democratic colleague’s transgender Pride flag.

NBC also didn’t seem to like her bill to protect children. They strongly suggested MTG having a differing opinion on “gender-affirming care” is worthy of swatting.

The sicko is upset that she’s trying to stop the LGBTQ grooming and mutilation surgeries of young children.

If this is the war the left wants, this is the war the left will get. I will never stop protecting children and defending their innocence. We have to immediately pass H.R. 8731, the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, to end the mutilation of kids. https://t.co/5DwA8sp5NS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 24, 2022

It’s political terrorism and NBC is all in.

.@RepMTG on being targeted in a “swatting” incident at her home: “This is how they get people killed… it’s like political terrorism.” MORE: https://t.co/orQ4rG1MZi pic.twitter.com/ve8tjYLFJP — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 24, 2022

She thanked the police.

Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am. I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 24, 2022

