WEF States That We Will Eat Bugs Voluntarily Soon

The UN, WEF, the EU, and Biden Administration want you to eat bugs in lieu of farming. That’s what they’re saying and the plan has been put into place.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) says we will all be voluntarily eating bugs soon. They explain why bugs as food are becoming popular.

A market research company, Meticulous Research, predicts the global market for edible insects could grow to $1.18 billion by 2023. That’s almost triple its current level.

They say the reason for its popularity is bugs emit less harmful gas than mainstream farm animals. They consume fewer resources than livestock. And as water becomes scarce (according to them), insects need less water.

This is as they destroy 30% of farming in Europe, Canada, and – soon – the USA.

The UN’s Agenda 2030 will cut 30% of land from farm production.

Biden’s 30×30 conservation plan cuts farming, grazing and logging by 30% by 2030. It is the WEF’s goal. It’s the UN’s goal as they move to global feudalism.

We’ll end up eating bugs because they are destroying our food supply.

Farmers have protested all over Europe but it goes mostly unreported by the legacy media.

‘It’s almost like there is a global plan to cut all the cattle farms and have us all eat crickets!’ Eva Vlaardingerbroek gives Mark Steyn an update on the Dutch farmer protests. 💻 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/KHMl3BS8eC pic.twitter.com/kG9qNicwTi — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 22, 2022

One month after Dutch farmers begin massive protests over climate idiocy, it’s finally ‘news fit to print’ for the NYTimes. The Dutch government wants farmers to cut livestock and fertilizer use so that Netherlands agriculture can fail like in Sri Lanka.https://t.co/4K2eJemCKZ — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) August 20, 2022

German farmers also rise up. Today in Berlin the headquarters of the Minister of Agriculture besieged by many tractors to protest against the EU climate policy which is destroying the entire European agricultural sector. pic.twitter.com/UUJSN990mk — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) August 22, 2022

Farming protests over tightening environmental regulations all over Europe: the Netherlands, Italy, Germany. The reporting is (maybe not) surprisingly minimal. https://t.co/i8U3X8s1b9 — Frank Mitloehner (@GHGGuru) August 22, 2022

The Serbian government threatens retaliation if the farmers’ protest continues. The response of the farmers was not long in coming: “We will come to Belgrade!” It will be a very hot autumn in Europe and beyond. pic.twitter.com/YDhGL5Sb8h — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) August 18, 2022

The farmers’ protests have swept Europe. No tweet yet from Greta or Rihanna? https://t.co/Cg0VQgcpyu — Shubhangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) August 12, 2022

In Puerto Rico protestors furious with cost of electricity & blackouts challenging together In Panama protests for over 2 weeks, S Africa, Australian Truckers & Farmers across Europe Cost of lockdowns cost of living crisis

pic.twitter.com/Bng5FyKYEx — Alan D Miller (@alanvibe) July 21, 2022

Related