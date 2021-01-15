Roger Stone’s wife badly beaten by a “deranged leftist man”

Roger Stone’s legally deaf wife was viciously attacked while walking her dog on Thursday. Nydia Stone was hospitalized for her injuries and will require surgery.

“Roger Stone’s handicapped wife beaten badly by deranged leftist man while walking her dog in her own neighborhood, currently in hospital,” the Proud Boys posted on Telegram

Stone’s spokesman, Rev. Randy Coggins, said in a statement that the attack took place in front of their home.

“It is true that Nydia Stone was attacked by a leftist on a bicycle in front of their home and that she was already convalescing from a very bad dog bite sustained the week before and reported Broward County animal control. This re-opened a gash in her knee which required a visit to the emergency room,” Coggins said.

“Her injury will require surgery but she is home and doing fine and more angry than she is injured. It’s amazing how many hundreds of thousands of people have inquired with their questions and offered their prayers. The Stone family is grateful,” Coggins added.

Nydia, born on May 8, 1946, in Cuba to a Cuban diplomat father before Fidel Castro came to power, Bertran spent her early years in an affluent part of Cuba where she studied at prestigious schools. However, after Castro’s rise to power in 1959, her father decided to migrate to the US with the family. Instead of pursuing further studies, Bertran decided to work instead.

Nydia and Stone married 28 years ago, after meeting at a Reagan event.

The left-wing media is trashing them and bringing up old hit pieces that they long-ago denied.

We have no idea if the attacker was caught.

