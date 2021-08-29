Romney betrays the country by shifting Afghanistan crisis to Donald Trump

















Mitt Romney blamed Donald Trump in part for the crisis solely brought on by Joe Biden and his WOKE senior leaders. He did so on far-left CNN with leftist activist Jake Tapper.

As noted by the AP, the Doha agreement which Romney referenced on CNN today was only Phase I. No one was negotiating when Trump left office because the Taliban violated it, and there was one big escape clause. Biden chose to pretend he was adhering to the agreement when he had an escape clause and didn’t even follow the Trump plan.

Biden or his handlers, and certainly Romney, know that.

Romney is the guy who marched in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, a violent communist group funded in large part by George Soros.

Donald Trump did not cause this crisis. Biden allowed the Taliban to get $83 billion in weaponry and armaments, allowed the Taliban to release all of the prisoners in Afghanistan, including ISIS, and closed Bagram. His senior leadership is now actively blocking US citizens, SIV visa holders, and green card holders from getting on planes to leave Afghanistan.

Biden has caused so many problems, it’s hard to know where to begin.

Robby Starbuck wrote, “Everyone knows I don’t love Mitt Romney but I hate him with the fire of a 1,000 suns right now. He’s still blaming Trump. It’s a mental illness at this point. Newsflash @MittRomney, Biden is POTUS now and HE chose to withdraw like this. You know damn well Trump wouldn’t have.”

We have a dangerously incompetent administration that lies to Americans and caused the death of US service members and Afghans in part. Yet, Romney saw this as an opportunity to bash Donald Trump.

He’s not alone, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney are also betraying their alleged party and the country.

Watch:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) hits Trump and Biden on Afghanistan: “We’re in this situation now because of terrible decisions made by two administrations …” (Just two, senator, just two?) pic.twitter.com/MbhwhG8sQJ — The Recount (@therecount) August 29, 2021

Related















