WOKE Navy warns retired-active service members not to ‘disrespect’ Biden or ‘leaders’

According to the Daily Wire, The Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) has informed active duty and retired service members that they cannot “disrespect” President Joe Biden or other senior government leaders, even during the [catastrophic] withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The withdrawal is a complete disaster. It is a crisis of unbelievable proportions caused by the incompetence of Joe Biden, his State Department, and the Department of Defense — the WOKES. Biden is obviously mentally unfit and so are his staff.
The ONI’s chief of staff reminded the current and retired navy, that they are “prohibited from disrespecting senior government leadership (e.g. the President, Vice President, Congress, Secretary of Defense, Service Secretaries, etc.).”
The email reads:
“Given the heightened political and social atmosphere surrounding Afghanistan, it is important to remind our uniformed personnel (active duty and reservists on temporary active duty) and military retirees of their responsibilities and obligations under Article 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Department of Defense Directive 1344.10. While it is vital to protect the constitutional right of freedom of expression for these groups, consistent with mission accomplishment, national security, and good order and discipline, it’s important to remember certain limitations. Namely, uniformed personnel and military retirees are prohibited from disrespecting senior government leadership (e.g. the President, Vice President, Congress, Secretary of Defense, Service Secretaries, etc.).”
“Per the same uniformed personnel policy, ONI members cannot participate in partisan political activity or distribute partisan political literature,” according to The Daily Wire. “An internal ONI member told The Daily Wire that these policies were more relaxed under the Trump administration and recalled retired officers condemning the former President.”
Thirteen US service members, and 169 Afghans, including Afghan Brits, were murdered by ISIS and US negligence. There are numerous reports that the US State Department and DoD are blocking US citizens from boarding aircraft to leave Kabul.
The only person fired so far during this debacle is a courageous and brave commander who demanded accountability.
MUST WATCH video from Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller.
He has already been fired for stepping up and demanding accountability. pic.twitter.com/F2Vts0FOmo
— Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) August 28, 2021
Our entire federal government including our military is run by complete idiots. I would say, “God, please help us.” except as the idiots were gaining control over the years with our votes they were throwing Him out. Look at the official policies of the US government that we collectively not individually voted in; God is not welcome in our public schools, God is not welcome in our government, it’s your right to murder your unborn child, God’s word against homosexuality is officially ignored, mocking God with claims of multiple genders and that we can choose our own, etc., etc. Why should God help us? As individuals we must get right with Him and reject the devil with his false promises because eternity lasts a lot longer than our current life on this earth. If you believe I’m wrong and go on about a sinful life that’s your right but I will hate to be you on Judgement Day because our Godless government can’t help you then.
Sounds to me like some “certain” Generals should already be in hot water.
The only way I can explain all this is by the drug culture.
