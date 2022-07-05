Romney Tortured Over “Distrust” Surrounding “Genuinely Good Man” Biden

Mitt Romney shares his delusions about Joe Biden as a “genuinely good man, but he has yet been unable to break through our national malady of denial, deceit, and distrust. A return of Donald Trump would feed the sickness, probably rendering it incurable.”

If Joe Biden would occasionally tell the truth, that might stop the denial and distrust. As far as Trump is concerned, he has Trump Derangement Syndrome.

He wrote that in a piece for the far-far-left Atlantic. This is the excerpt as he warns of our “cataclysmic” future should we not heed his warnings.

“President Joe Biden is a genuinely good man, but he has yet been unable to break through our national malady of denial, deceit, and distrust. A return of Donald Trump would feed the sickness, probably rendering it incurable. Congress is particularly disappointing: Our elected officials put a finger in the wind more frequently than they show backbone against it. Too often, Washington demonstrates the maxim that for evil to thrive only requires good men to do nothing.

“I hope for a president who can rise above the din to unite us behind the truth. Several contenders with experience and smarts stand in the wings; we intently watch to see if they also possess the requisite character and ability to bring the nation together in confronting our common reality. While we wait, leadership must come from fathers and mothers, teachers and nurses, priests and rabbis, businessmen and businesswomen, journalists and pundits. That will require us all to rise above ourselves—above our grievances and resentments—and grasp the mantle of leadership our country so badly needs.”

So Biden is terrific but he just can’t deal with our “denial, deceit, and distrust”?

Perhaps Biden forgot how Romney planned to enslave African Americans if he became president?

Romney is delusional and deranged. Prove me wrong.

Joe Biden said during a campaign speech that Mitt Romney would re-enslave African Americans. https://t.co/1hIbxy97ky — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 4, 2022

