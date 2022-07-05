Dutch Farmer’s Are in Full Revolt Over WEF Control

The farmer’s protests are intensifying and they are becoming violent as Prime Minister Mark Rutte sends out the jackboots and as farmers blockade roads and ports from foreign countries.

The problem began when the Dutch government used its Nitrogen Policy (alleged excessive nitrogen emissions) to acquire land from farmers by sale or theft. They want to use the land to quickly reduce the number of livestock by 25%. The plan is also to use the land for sustainable forms of agriculture.

It’s a land grab to control the supply of the food the government approves of supplying. Prime Minister Rutte is a New World Order – Liberal World Order – stooge. He is allied with Justin Trudeau and the entire WEF.

FARMER’S CONTROL OF THE FOOD SUPPLY WOULD GO TO BIG GOVERNMENT

Mostly, this protest is over meat. The WEF – through their puppets – wants to reduce meat intake.

The WEF-tied rulers want to take the land and control what farmers do on their own land. They don’t care what it does to them since they are merely collateral damage.

For going on 3 years ago, Dutch farmers are protesting the harsh nitrogen regulations. The rulers arbitrarily punished them for, say, having too many animals. The regulations also pit one sector of the economy against another.

A Politico article from 2019 shows that farmers have borne the brunt of government arbitrariness over nitrogen emissions for over 20 years. They have been painted as “animal abusers and environmental polluters”.

It’s a ploy – propaganda – to turn people against them.

Since June 26, the farmers have engaged in a trucker protest and it is becoming more intense and violent.

“Condemning the farmers’ protests while at the NATO summit in Madrid, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Wednesday: “You can demonstrate but in a civilized way. So, don’t block highways, don’t set off fireworks outside a minister’s house…”

Dutch military vehicles are towing away protesters’ tractors as farmers protest against the emission caps.

They believe that these actions are so they can control the food supply chain and destroy small businesses. That is what globalists do.

This time those friendly people at the #WEF and @Davos have sent #MarkRutte to deliver their message. They want to control the food supply chain, destroy small businesses and remove anyone who disagrees. pic.twitter.com/632H8EBGwh — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) July 4, 2022

THE PROTESTERS ARE IN FULL REVOLT

🇳🇱 The Dutch police are now using tear gas against the farmers on multiple locations across the country to get them to move. The Netherlands really is an illusion of a free country. pic.twitter.com/rdXU6zwoVu — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) July 4, 2022

Dutch farmers are threatening to bring the Netherlands to a standstill. Many will be made bankrupt by EU edicts on reducing the use of nitrogen as a fertilizer. In response WEF puppet Mark Rutte has deployed armored vehicles.

Netherlands, They found undercover cops 😆😂 pic.twitter.com/hRz3b4WEBQ — Jesus Is coming (@JesusIs61742625) July 5, 2022

Dutch farmers are now in REVOLT against their GLOBALIST government’s nitrogen policy. Fisherman have now joined them. Ports and roads are being blockaded nationally. It is on Pakistan to the Netherlands, the revolution will not be televised.#RESIST pic.twitter.com/LD6aVqfU72 https://t.co/SlcbPEZL5q — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) July 4, 2022

THE PROTEST IS GROWING

WEF: “You will own nothing and be happy” . I’m unsure on the happy part. https://t.co/t1eVB1RBwK — Chopin (@paraszopen) July 1, 2022

THEY’RE WEAPONIZING MANURE ON DUTCH POLICE, IN OFFICE BUILDINGS, AND STREETS.

Manure shower for the Mark Rutte’s police. Dutch farmers very angry after politicians’ decision to closes dozens of farms and cattle ranches to reduce nitrogen by 30%. pic.twitter.com/RGKbaBErJR — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) June 29, 2022

🚨🚨⚠️⚠️

The Dutch protesters are pouring manure on government offices, flooding streets, and becoming all together ungovernable. This uprising is in response to the WEF controlled government shutting down farms to “save the planet.” You have to see this: https://t.co/YTyax7uagm pic.twitter.com/mXgufQfkRM — Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) July 2, 2022

THEY’RE BLOCKING OFF HIGHWAYS AND CUTTING OFF MEDIA AND FOOD DISTRIBUTION CENTERS. FISHERMEN HAVE JOINED THE BLOCKADE.

Dutch farmers have blocked highways from other countries, cut off media, food distribution centres, fuel… and the fishermen have blocked the ports with their boats… the Netherlands is at a complete standstill RESIST 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JT0OGswUGf — Pelham (@Resist_05) July 4, 2022

NETHERLANDS – Now fishermen join the protest, beginning now to block the ports. Farmers, truckers, fishermen and citizens all standing together. Resist 🔥#Netherlands #Resist pic.twitter.com/cpAw7ZJvIZ — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) July 4, 2022

THE GREEN ENERGY SCAM

Around the world, working men and women are having their finances destroyed by their leaders’ green energy scams. Thankfully people are beginning to wake up to this, and the farmers of the Netherlands have taken queues from Canada’s very own truckers on how to deal with it. pic.twitter.com/VEJ1klYtKY — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) July 4, 2022

Happening now. Farmers who learned from the Canadian Freedom truckers are currently blockading the Netherlands- German border with tractors to protest the World Economic Forum’s climate change policies of their government. pic.twitter.com/ZoTekwx1IP — Sheila G (@TheSheilaG2024) July 1, 2022

THE PROTEST IS GROWING

🇳🇱🇳🇱 Sneek,Netherlands 🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱

Police attempt to Intervene in the Netherlands… Farmers…

Truckers…

Ranchers…

Fisherman…

Offshoremen… Have all worked in Unity to Completely Block Off Ports and Borders…Supply Centers are Next! pic.twitter.com/ZfLpxMVFoM — 7777*DEAN*7777 (@777_DEAN_777) July 4, 2022

WILL IT END LIKE CANADA’S TRUCKER PROTEST?

TOLD YOU …WILL END LIKE CANADIAN TRUCKERS#Police violently clear the blockade of a distribution center by farmers this evening in #Sneek in the #Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/oAPLOqcJUh — DV (@DeenVoss) July 4, 2022

Related