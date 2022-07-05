Dutch Farmer’s Are in Full Revolt Over WEF Control

Farmers’ Protests

The farmer’s protests are intensifying and they are becoming violent as Prime Minister Mark Rutte sends out the jackboots and as farmers blockade roads and ports from foreign countries.

The problem began when the Dutch government used its Nitrogen Policy (alleged excessive nitrogen emissions) to acquire land from farmers by sale or theft. They want to use the land to quickly reduce the number of livestock by 25%. The plan is also to use the land for sustainable forms of agriculture.

It’s a land grab to control the supply of the food the government approves of supplying. Prime Minister Rutte is a New World Order – Liberal World Order – stooge. He is allied with Justin Trudeau and the entire WEF.

WEF puppets, Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte
FARMER’S CONTROL OF THE FOOD SUPPLY WOULD GO TO BIG GOVERNMENT

Mostly, this protest is over meat. The WEF – through their puppets – wants to reduce meat intake.

The WEF-tied rulers want to take the land and control what farmers do on their own land. They don’t care what it does to them since they are merely collateral damage.

For going on 3 years ago, Dutch farmers are protesting the harsh nitrogen regulations. The rulers arbitrarily punished them for, say, having too many animals. The regulations also pit one sector of the economy against another.

A Politico article from 2019 shows that farmers have borne the brunt of government arbitrariness over nitrogen emissions for over 20 years. They have been painted as “animal abusers and environmental polluters”.

It’s a ploy – propaganda – to turn people against them.

Since June 26, the farmers have engaged in a trucker protest and it is becoming more intense and violent.

“Condemning the farmers’ protests while at the NATO summit in Madrid, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Wednesday: “You can demonstrate but in a civilized way. So, don’t block highways, don’t set off fireworks outside a minister’s house…”

Dutch military vehicles are towing away protesters’ tractors as farmers protest against the emission caps.

They believe that these actions are so they can control the food supply chain and destroy small businesses. That is what globalists do.

THE PROTESTERS ARE IN FULL REVOLT

Dutch farmers are threatening to bring the Netherlands to a standstill. Many will be made bankrupt by EU edicts on reducing the use of nitrogen as a fertilizer. In response WEF puppet Mark Rutte has deployed armored vehicles.

Dutch Armored Vehicles to quell the farmer’s protests.

THE PROTEST IS GROWING

THEY’RE WEAPONIZING MANURE ON DUTCH POLICE, IN OFFICE BUILDINGS, AND STREETS.

THEY’RE BLOCKING OFF HIGHWAYS AND CUTTING OFF MEDIA AND FOOD DISTRIBUTION CENTERS. FISHERMEN HAVE JOINED THE BLOCKADE.

THE GREEN ENERGY SCAM

THE PROTEST IS GROWING

WILL IT END LIKE CANADA’S TRUCKER PROTEST?


