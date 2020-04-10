Sen Feinstein wants to send millions in tax $$$ to the Ayatollah

As the West struggles under the burden of the coronavirus and increasing debt, Senator Dianne Feinstein wants to send millions to Iran to help them deal with the virus. Iran was hit hard by the virus, but they are allies of China, North Korea, and Russia, as well as some other bad players. China caused the problem, so why don’t they help them?

Also, what are the chances the Mullahs will use this money for anything but terrorism?

The coronavirus has hit Iran hard, with the potential for even greater spread in the region. In the interest of international security, President Trump should support Iran’s request to the IMF for emergency funds to contain this virus. pic.twitter.com/yWD3kD9Qem — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) April 9, 2020

SENATOR CRUZ WASN’T PLEASED

Senator Ted Cruz slammed her. “The Ayatollah leads chants of “death to America.” He pledges to destroy America, which he calls “the Great Satan.” And Senate Dems want to send him millions??? At the EXACT SAME TIME, Senate Dems are blocking desperately need relief to small businesses in America,” he tweeted.

The Ayatollah leads chants of “death to America.” He pledges to destroy America, which he calls “the Great Satan.” And Senate Dems want to send him millions??? At the EXACT SAME TIME, Senate Dems are blocking desperately need relief to small businesses in America. 😱 #Priorities https://t.co/o44wqG9bOm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 10, 2020

How does this request strike you?