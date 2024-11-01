Someone Is Erasing History From the Internet

Something is going on with the Internet. Some entities are erasing all traces of certain things.

The Brownstone Institute published an article that might interest people. I am using it as the basis for this article. Their article, Scrubbing the Internet, provides powerful evidence that they—the globalist deep state—are erasing our history to present more favorable narratives. Instead of being fair and democratic, the Internet is becoming a big black hole with globalist-approved narratives easily found in searches. The history they don’t like is buried or gone.

Search Engines & Findability Is Not Up to the People’s Preference Any Longer.

YouTube and Google play around with their search engines so the things they want you to see can be found. We saw that in the recent case of Joe Rogan’s interview with Donald Trump. After it garnered about 34 million views, it disappeared. After much backlash, they made it visible again, claiming it was an error.

Rating Sites & Caching Services Are Gone

Google bought Alexa, an outstanding website rating service that measured websites organically. Now, it’s gone, and Google uses the name for its little, know-it-all spy machine.

Archive.org, which has existed since 1994, was hit with a DDOS attack on October 8. It no longer saves archives. While they did restore history that was already saved, that’s it. It’s only good for readability now up to October 8.

Two weeks before that (suspicious timing), Google stopped providing cache versions in late September, just as Archive.org was disabled.

Therefore, the two available tools for searching cached pages on the Internet disappeared within weeks of each other and within weeks of the November 5th election.

We need to check the past with the present to keep government and other entities honest, but it’s becoming impossible. Sentinel wrote earlier that the White House changed history in the case of Biden’s recent Zoom call. They are pretending Biden didn’t call all Trump supporters “garbage.” However, Biden did call half the country “garbage.” The stenographers complained about the false narrative since they pride themselves on representing the truth. However, they were ignored.

“As of this writing, we have no way to verify content that has been posted for three weeks of October leading to the days of the most contentious and consequential election of our lifetimes,” writes Jeffrey A. Tucker at Brownstone.

All these coincidences work nicely with the globalist goals.

Mr. Tucker on Who Is Behind This:

We know what you are thinking. Surely, this DDOS attack was not a coincidence. The time was just too perfect. And maybe that is right. We just do not know. Does Archive.org suspect something along those lines? Here is what they say:

Last week, along with a DDOS attack and exposure of patron email addresses and encrypted passwords, the Internet Archive’s website javascript was defaced, leading us to bring the site down to access and improve our security. The stored data of the Internet Archive is safe and we are working on resuming services safely. This new reality requires heightened attention to cyber security and we are responding. We apologize for the impact of these library services being unavailable.

Deep state? As with all these things, there is no way to know, but the effort to blast away the ability of the Internet to have a verified history fits neatly into the stakeholder model of information distribution that has clearly been prioritized on a global level. The Declaration of the Future of the Internet makes that very clear: the Internet should be “governed through the multi-stakeholder approach, whereby governments and relevant authorities partner with academics, civil society, the private sector, technical community, and others.”