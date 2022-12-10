RT TV Mocks US for Choosing “Black Lesbian Hooked on Drugs” Over Marine Hero

Russian TV (Russia Today) is mocking the US for choosing the female lesbian drug addict over the Marine hero spy. Their words, not ours.
The head of Russia Today, Margarita Somonyan, indicated Biden had a choice – the Marine, Paul Whelan or Griner, but the Marine had three problems.
One is white, the second he’s a man, and the third, he’s heterosexual. She then insisted Whelan is a spy and an American hero who has been in prison for years.
They could pick the American Marine hero over the black lesbian hooked on drugs who couldn’t go without her hashish for ten hours and hasn’t served her country.
They’re happy the terrorist Viktor Bout is back in Russia. Simonya said it says a lot about the state of our society.
Biden plays Solitaire and probably cheats, while Putin plays 4 Dimensional Thermonuclear Warfare. I’ve been waiting for this shoe to fall. If Biden couldn’t get Paul Whelan as a part of any deal, Biden should have walked away. If Russia produces hard evidence that Biden had a choice of one of the other, he needs to be impeached. Discovery would destroy all Democrat credibility.
I heard a well connected Republican down in Louisiana over Thanksgiving say that “Establishment Republicans” are so scared that a Biden Impeachment will trigger Civil War that are going to do anything to stop it. They aren’t worried about Liberals taking up arms, they are worried about Republicans once the find out just how corrupt the Government really is.
By stepping into Putin’s trap, Biden has now even future gotten world leaders questioning Biden’s abilities and by extension America’s resolve and ability. Biden should have never gotten into a proxy war with Putin that he could never win, but he had to try and cover up his and his family’s crimes.
Democrat voters really are dumb as dirt!
People who get their news only from the Main Stream Media don t even know all those things are happening.
And if you tell them about it, they don t believe you, they accuse you of repeating fake news or conspiracy theories.
The third largest newspaper in the province of Quebec Canada ( I live there, which is a 30 min drive to the US border, my girlfriend is another 30 min into the USA, I’m in the USA every few days ) used HALF of its front page for the following news written in very large letters as if it was a huge important event; ” Trump organization found guilty of fraud”
That is what the average person is being told by the media.
Those people have no idea what democrats are actually doing such as Hunter Biden and his laptop full of evidence of illegal things, or Katie Hobbs certifying and stealing an election, or Biden exchanging one of the most dangerous man in the world for a worthless drug addicted stupid black lesbian.
Half the population only knows what the left-controlled media allows them to know and that is that conservatives are very bad people while leftists are doing wonderfull beautiful honest things.
Those people know if Trump used the wrong dessert spoon at some event, but they don t know Joe Biden takes 10% in illegal RICO deals organized with his crack addicted, prostitute addicted son.
The Main Stream Media is pure evil.
No. The world mocks the USA for choosing this woman over a Marine hero.
True, their words.