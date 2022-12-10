Biden Sends $36B to Pay Union Pensions

As the United States faces $80 trillion in unreported FX debt, Joe Biden sends $36B to his donors in the Teamsters to shore up pensions. The government bails out unions, and the unions then send some of the money to Democrat candidates’ campaigns.

Businesses and the government make promises to unions they can’t afford with pensions, kicking the can down the road, and then federal taxpayers bail them out.

The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid provided for a pension plan, the Biden administration said and comes from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that he signed into law in 2021.

That is one of the plans that caused inflation to soar. Biden pays off his voters with our tax dollars, so they vote for Democrats. We get inflation in return.

Biden also did it based on a lie.

Many union retirement plans have experienced financial pressure from underfunding and other issues. Without federal assistance, Teamster members could have seen their benefits reduced by an average of 60% starting within a couple of years.

No one wants to see union workers lose their pensions, but the funds should not be raided or underfunded. Instead, the government or whoever is responsible and promised the pensions should be forced on putting the proper amount of money into the pot and leave it there. They won’t because the bailouts help the Socialist Democrat party.

Pandemic money is going to the Central States Pension Fund. It’s going to Democrat voters under the guise of coronavirus.

Biden just keeps spending as part of the Democrat multi-prong plan to transform the USA into a one-party Democrat State. So, another $36B goes to Democrat donors.

