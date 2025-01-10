The Attacks on the Undersea Cable Network

We know little about the undersea cable network, and it can be a significant problem. A Chinese vessel recently cut a Taiwanese cable. People see it as part of the pressure campaign against Taiwan.

The expert in the clip below explains how they can determine if the cutting of the cables is deliberate and not accidental.

He also explained the damage they cause economically. It involves trillions of dollars in transactions. They are used because they are cheaper and more reliable than satellite service.

They are very important militarily.

How protected is the United States? The expert recommended improvements.

