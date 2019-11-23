Rudy Giuliani, unafraid and fighting mad

Rudy Giuliani said he is not afraid of an indictment and can’t keep up with all the lies spread about him. The former U.S. District Attorney and New York City mayor made his comments on Twitter and in an interview on Fox News.

He claims he has the evidence to bring out the “massive pay-for-play scheme under the Obama administration that will devastate the Democrat Party.”

He’s not worried about the “swamp press.” The Mafia couldn’t kill him so, “NO,” he’s not concerned.

He also sent a letter to Senator Graham asking him to assist in getting three Ukrainian witnesses to come to the United States to testify. “Taylor’s embassy is uniformly refusing them visas.”

This is a big mess and we sure hope Rudy is certain. He spoke with Ed Henry today and that was contentious at times. Henry sounded like he just wanted to end the interview shortly after it began. Listen to that below.

I discovered a pattern of corruption that the Washington press covered up for years! I’m also going to bring out a massive pay-for-play scheme under the Obama Administration that will devastate the Democrat Party. Do you honestly think I’m intimidated? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 23, 2019

The Mafia couldn’t kill me so NO, I am not worried about the swamp press! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 23, 2019

THE LETTER

The letter is quite something. He spares no words.

My letter to @LindseyGrahamSC These witnesses have direct (non-hearsay) evidence of Democrat criminal conspiracy with Ukrainians to prevent @realDonaldTrump from being President, and more. Taylor’s Embassy is uniformly refusing them visas. pic.twitter.com/LZTygHlkwy — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 23, 2019

THE INTERVIEW

Rudy Giuliani wants visas for three Ukrainians to testify about Burisma. He explained during a sometimes testy interview with Ed Henry Saturday, mentioning that Joe Biden confessed to bribery in a viral video in 2018.

Giuliani said Biden’s been corrupt for years. He also said there has never been an investigation of the Bidens so the media can’t say there’s no evidence.

He also addressed Lev Parnas’ alleged lies and thinks the lawyer is behind the false statements Parnas is making.

Henry asked him if he is afraid of being indicted and he didn’t sound afraid at all. He’s convinced of his findings.

If the first video doesn’t work, watch the second.