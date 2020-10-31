Running on raising your taxes during a pandemic

About 80% of Americans will get a tax increase as soon as Biden-Harris get into power. And then the duo will raise them again with single-payer. All the rich in America can’t pay for it alone which is why Obamacare raised taxes on the middle class.

Yay, our taxes are going up. Let’s vote for Biden-Harris or is it Harris-Biden?

Watch:

Kamala Harris: “God willing, if we win, Joe Biden and I are about to get rid of that tax cut.” A vote for Biden is a vote to raise your taxes! pic.twitter.com/FF7SfHg8DD — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020

This is funny except for the fact that he wants to be President:

And as you heard, he’s mobilizing Truinanashabadepresure (I think he means international pressure but I don’t know the Bidenese):

Biden announces plan to mobilize “Truinanashabadepresure” Trump is done https://t.co/51ItQ1ZvWS — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 30, 2020