Running on raising your taxes during a pandemic

About 80% of Americans will get a tax increase as soon as Biden-Harris get into power. And then the duo will raise them again with single-payer. All the rich in America can’t pay for it alone which is why Obamacare raised taxes on the middle class.

Yay, our taxes are going up. Let’s vote for Biden-Harris or is it Harris-Biden?

Watch:

This is funny except for the fact that he wants to be President:

And as you heard, he’s mobilizing Truinanashabadepresure (I think he means international pressure but I don’t know the Bidenese):

