Texas badass

Trump caravans preceded and followed the Biden-Harris bus out of Texas. Obviously, the Biden-Harris bus wasn’t asking for that. It is still America in Texas.
This is the most badass thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Go Texas. pic.twitter.com/dnr8Ns9qe0
— L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) October 31, 2020
This Biden-Harris bus helper called 911 on the Trump caravans. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I flew down to Texas to help with the Biden/Harris bus tour, intended to drum up enthusiasm at polling locations. Instead, I ended up spending the afternoon calling 911. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gKAjv7gv85
— Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020
Very funny!
Trump supporters “escorting” the Biden / Harris bus out of Texas is the best thing I’ve seen today. 😂pic.twitter.com/80VhnROtGE
— DQ 🇺🇸 (@DQuesada) October 31, 2020
And NOW you know WHY my DREAM is to move to Texas!!!!
But definitely NOT Austin
Called 911? The roads are open for the use of all comrades. You didn’t build that.