Texas badass

Trump caravans preceded and followed the Biden-Harris bus out of Texas. Obviously, the Biden-Harris bus wasn’t asking for that. It is still America in Texas.

This is the most badass thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Go Texas. pic.twitter.com/dnr8Ns9qe0 — L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) October 31, 2020

This Biden-Harris bus helper called 911 on the Trump caravans. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I flew down to Texas to help with the Biden/Harris bus tour, intended to drum up enthusiasm at polling locations. Instead, I ended up spending the afternoon calling 911. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gKAjv7gv85 — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

Very funny!

Trump supporters “escorting” the Biden / Harris bus out of Texas is the best thing I’ve seen today. 😂pic.twitter.com/80VhnROtGE — DQ 🇺🇸 (@DQuesada) October 31, 2020