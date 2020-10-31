Texas badass

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Trump caravans preceded and followed the Biden-Harris bus out of Texas. Obviously, the Biden-Harris bus wasn’t asking for that. It is still America in Texas.

This Biden-Harris bus helper called 911 on the Trump caravans. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Very funny!

