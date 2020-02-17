Rush responds to Buttigieg over kissing husband comment

Rush Limbaugh is being painted as a homophobe for saying on his show last week, that some voters would be uncomfortable watching Buttigieg kiss his husband on the debate stage, especially if he’s standing next to, as he put it, “Mr. Man, Donald Trump.”

Buttigieg frequently kisses his husband in public to make a statement.

On Wednesday, Mr. Limbaugh posed the question on his radio show how Democratic voters might be thinking.

“They’re saying, ‘OK, how’s this going to look?’ ” Mr. Limbaugh said. “Thirty-seven-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage, next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump.’”

“Despite all the great wokeness and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, that America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president,” he added.

What Rush said is not homophobic, it’s real. He certainly didn’t criticize him for the fact that he’s gay.

This is what Rush said last week:

BUTTIGIEG LIES AND CLAIMS RUSH’S COMMENT WAS HOMOPHOBIC

Peter Buttigieg decided to respond as if he was attacking him for being gay. Buttigieg said he won’t take advice from Mr. Limbaugh on family values.

Rush never tried to advise him on anything.

“I love my husband. I’m faithful to my husband,” Buttigieg said. “I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.”

Pete Buttigieg: “I love my husband, I am faithful to my husband. On stage, we usually just go for a hug, but I love him very much. And I am not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/KmZlGBxZ7q — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 16, 2020

No one lectured Buttigieg on anything. He’s lying.

Pete Buttigieg reacts to conservative supporters of President Trump going after him for his sexual orientation: “I am not going to be lectured on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.” #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/IaVBLm4iuZ — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 16, 2020

Buttigieg said he is “saddened by what the Republicans have become.” He isn’t saddened and we all know it.

The Republicans haven’t become anything. However, the Dems are communists and socialists.

Buttigieg on homophobic attacks: “I’m not going to be lectured on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Trump as the moral & political leader of the US … I’m saddened for what the GOP has become if they embrace that kind of homophobic rhetoric.” pic.twitter.com/sXFHOnlXYm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 16, 2020

A BLACK DEM SAID THE SAME THING

Rep. James Clyburn, South Carolina Democrat who is black, said although the calculations have changed with Mr. Buttigieg becoming a front-runner, he’s familiar with Christian church teaching and its prominence with South Carolina voters.

“I still feel that is a problem, and we all have been reading what has been said in the last 24 hours about that. It doesn’t bother me personally. I like the mayor very much,” Mr. Clyburn told CNN.

Essentially, he said the same thing, but he’s a black Dem so it’s okay.

RUSH RESPONDED MONDAY

This is a short clip of Rush discussing it Monday: