Rush’s exceptional death certificate will trigger the Left









Rush Limbaugh's death certificate is sure to upset the Left, but it is accurate. Rush saved radio and was a pioneer of talk show hosting on the radio. His death certificate reads, "Greatest Radio Host of All Time."

TMZ, which first obtained the certificate, reports that the conservative radio host’s occupation is listed as “Greatest radio host of all time.” Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, is recorded as the person who gave the information for the certificate.

Limbaugh passed away back in February, and his death announced on his conservative radio show by Kathryn. She explained that he died due to complications from lung cancer. He was a supporter of former President Donald Trump since 2016. Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year for his accomplishments in radio.

“For over 32 years, Rush has cherished you, his loyal audience, and always looked forward to every single show,” Kathryn said during her on-air announcement. “It is with profound sadness that I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer. As so many of you know, losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life.”

