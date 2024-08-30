Surgeon General: Parenting Can Be Bad for Mental Health But Government Is Here to Help

Surgeon General Murthy said parenting can be hazardous to your health. Mom and Dad join he long list of victims in this country. You thought you heard everything, but no, you haven’t.

An advisory issued Wednesday by Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation’s doctor, said parents, in particular, are under dangerous levels of stress.

The report cites the American Psychological Association, saying nearly half of parents report overwhelming stress most days, compared with 26% of other adults. They’re lonelier, too, according to data cited by health insurer Cigna. In a 2021 survey, 65% of parents said they were lonely, compared with 55% of those without kids.

The article says parents are lonely, powerless, and stressed.

The wars, inflation, and open borders this administration created are okay, though.

Of course, the government is the answer to the parents’ problems.

THE GOVERNMENT IS HERE TO HELP

The Harris regime wants you to see government as the answer to everything.

Murthy is calling on anyone—especially lawmakers and bosses—with the power to lessen the load on parents to take action.

Murthy prescribes a mix of institutional actions, such as child income-tax credits and workplace management training, on the one hand, and individual actions, such as seeking more mindfulness and self-care, on the other.

Murthy lists things government agencies, employers, and healthcare professionals can do to support parents. He wants a national paid family and medical leave program. He recommends expanded programs to support parents in the workplace—such as training employers to recognize signs of stress. He wants pediatricians to provide more mental health screenings for parents when they bring in their kids.

They want eyes on you to help you, of course.