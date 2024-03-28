Russia Claims Proof Ukrainian Nationalists Funded Crocus Attack

RT reports that Russia’s FSB has detained two suspects who allegedly financed the Crocus City Hall terror attack. They say they have “substantiated evidence” that Ukrainian nationalists financed it with cryptocurrency.

The US says it’s “nonsense” and “propaganda.”

The head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Aleksandr Bortnikov, told reporters that the US, UK and Ukraine may have been behind the attack. The official said that the Ukrainians may have been preparing a “window” for them to cross back over the border. “On the other side, they were to be welcomed as heroes,” he added.

He didn’t present any evidence.

The four suspected perpetrators had previously been identified as radical Islamists, recruited through an online chat apparently operated by the Afghanistan-based offshoot of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). ISIS-K accepted responsibility. The Russians didn’t accept that.

The adversarial relationship between Washington and Moscow prevented US officials from sharing any information about the plot beyond what was necessary,” the New York Times said. The Americans purportedly held back information “out of fear Russian authorities might learn their intelligence sources or methods.

Asked whether the Russian authorities were aware that the US did not disclose full information on the incident beforehand, Peskov said, “No, we are not aware of that” and suggested that reports citing unconfirmed sources, as in the case with the NYT, “must be treated with great caution.”

They’re all such liars. Who do you believe?

If Russia thinks or even pretends NATO and Ukraine are involved, there could be serious repercussions.

