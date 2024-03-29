Sen. Vance: Admin Wants DJT to Die in Jail & Bankrupt His Family

Senator Vance believes that the Biden administration wants Donald Trump to die in jail and to bankrupt his family. He tweeted, “The Biden administration wants Trump to die in jail and they want to bankrupt his family. It is the biggest assault on democracy we’ve ever seen. If you’re too cowardly to call it out, you’re not ready for this moment in American politics.”

The community notes on the post via CNN, the AP, and The Atlantic claim there is no evidence Biden is involved or wants Biden in prison.

That’s not exactly true.

AMEN — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 25, 2024

Former President Donald Trump faces 88 felony charges spread among four cases in Florida, Georgia, New York, and Washington. He faces about 700 years in prison, and at his age, he would die in jail.

The Biden justice system has been continually criticized for unjust tactics. For example. Biden committed more egregious crimes with secret documents, and the DOJ declined to prosecute because he’s “elderly with a poor memory.” Meanwhile, he’s running for President of the United States.

However, Jack Smith is aggressively prosecuting Donald Trump in Florida for what many consider non-crimes.

There is evidence that the district attorneys in Manhattan and Georgia and the attorney general of New York colluded with D.C. There is also evidence Jack Smith, the special counsel in the D.C. case, also colluded with the White House.

The attorney general of New York, Letitia James, and the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, ran for office on the promise to get Trump, which is what they are doing. James is trying to bankrupt Trump, and Willis is trying to imprison him as is Jack Smith.

