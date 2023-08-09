FBI Chief Charles Mcgonigal, who helped launch the Trump-Russia hoax known as Crossfire Hurricane, was charged with Russia collusion. You have to keep your sense of humor with this administration. This isn’t your grandma’s Democrat Party.

Charles McGonigal was arrested for money laundering and violating US sanctions on behalf of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who has ties to the Kremlin.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Deripaska is a Russian billionaire who was sanctioned by the United States and criminally charged last year with violating those sanctions.

Mcgonigal retired from the FBI in 2018. The former FBI counterintelligence chief was arrested in January.

“He was indicated earlier this year on charges, including violating US sanctions, conspiracy, and money laundering for working in 2021 with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was sanctioned for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. The same day McGonigal was charged in a separate case in Washington for concealing $225,000 he allegedly received from a former Albanian intelligence employee,” says CNN.

He’s a Russian asset laundering money. Such irony!

“Judge Jennifer Reardon, overseeing the New York case, issued an order Monday indicating she had been informed that he “may wish to enter a change of plea.” The judge set a plea proceeding for next week,” added CNN.

The sanctions Mcgonigal violated were levied by Donald Trump, the man he said was a Russian asset.

Dossier author Christopher Steele also worked for Deripaska, who was known as “Putin’s Oligarch.” Steele also went after Paul Manafort.

McGonigal came up with Mr. Papadoupoulos and his conversation with the Australian ambassador, which was key to building the hoax.

McGonigal tried to investigate Carter Page, an innocent professor. The FBI lied to a FISA court to get a wiretap to spy on Mr. Page. At the time, Page was an adviser to the Trump campaign. The intent of the wiretap was to spy on the Trump presidential campaign to Beria them.

The government will let McGonigal cop a plea as he collects his big fat retirement check.

Related