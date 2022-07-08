Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Storms Out of the G20 on the 1st Day

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov walked out of the first meeting of the G20 countries in Bali as his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock criticized Moscow over its invasion. What is the point of that? Was it a surprise?

She criticized Russia for blocking dialogue with international partners. Lavrov didn’t attend the second meeting of the day.

After Lavrov left the meeting, he told reporters, “Our Western partners are trying to avoid talking about global economic issues. From the moment they speak, they launch into fevered criticism of Russia.”

Russia underestimated the reaction to his land grab and destruction of Ukraine.

Blinken did his own sort of storming out. He refused to meet with Lavrov in a one-on-one meeting. Blinken accused Russia of triggering a global food crisis. Lavrov told reporters he will not beg for talks with Blinken.

“To our Russian colleagues: Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain. Why are you blocking the ports? You should let the grain out,” Blinken said in the closed-door talks, according to a Western official present.

Lavrov earlier told reporters he would not “go running” after Washington for talks.

“It was not us who abandoned contact, it was the United States,” he said.

THE KREMLIN’S VIEW

According to the Kremlin news, RT, Sanctions imposed on Russian and Belarusian fertilizer producers are akin to weapons of mass destruction in the scale of the damage they will likely cause over the next few years, the founder of chemical giant EuroChem has claimed.

“The EU sanctions mean suffering, famine, and migration flow for many hundreds of millions of people,” Andrey Melnichenko said in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Die Weltwoche on Thursday.

“Sanctions targeting food and energy are economic weapons of mass destruction. They hit innocent people the worst. I have no doubt that billions of people will feel its effects,” he warned.

Suffering people will want to hold those responsible accountable, and the EU won’t be able to shift its culpability, the businessman added. It was not Russia or the US, but EU members like Lithuania and Estonia, and also European leaders Germany, France, and Italy, which chose to disrupt the operation of his chemical empire with sanctions, he explained.

Lavrov said on Friday that the West is blocking shipments of grain.

Truthfully, the West’s sanctions aren’t working as publicly stated they’d work. They are causing suffering in the West. So, there is a point in what the Kremlin is saying. However, they should have stayed on their own turf.

The G20 conference is not focused on Russia. It’s mostly focused on the crashing and burning of NWO PM Boris Johnson and the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

It’s unclear why Russia was invited to the G20 or why Russia attended only to walk out when criticized. Lavrov could have made his case but didn’t.

OPINION

I still want the US to push for some kind of peace because Biden’s senile and a puppet. His military leaders gave us the Afghanistan surrender. We don’t have the money for a war or two with nuclear nations. Lastly, our people will die on a battlefield as our border is invaded.

Related