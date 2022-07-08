Teleprompter Joe Has No Clue About What He’s Reading – “End of Quote”?

We have more proof that Biden hasn’t a clue as to what he’s reading off the teleprompter or at least doesn’t give it a thought as he reads. After he read off a line from the teleprompter while squinting, he said, “End of Quote, Repeat Line.” The US media fails to notice this.

While delivering a speech on actions the administration is taking to protect abortion access, Biden read directions from the teleprompter.

“It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who have registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote. Repeat the line,” Biden said.

This isn’t funny although I laughed. This man is currently running the USA into the ground with the help of Marxist revolutionaries running around the White House.

This is a disgrace. No serious nation votes for someone like this and then allows him to remain in office. Although, Kamala Harris is his presidency insurance. She is a fool without dementia.

Watch:

NOW – Biden: “End of quote. Repeat the line. Women are not without electoral… or political power.”pic.twitter.com/1B09zEM94F — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 8, 2022

The Herald-Sun compared it to a Ron Burgandy moment. US media is ignoring Biden’s inability to even read from a teleprompter because they are corrupt.

Some are in denial, like the press secretary.

