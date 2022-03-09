Russian Foreign Minister: “We have found your biological weapons!”

China’s foreign ministry has called on the US to disclose information on the Pentagon’s alleged biological laboratories in Ukraine “as soon as possible”.

On Monday, the Russian military said Ukrainian authorities had been destroying pathogens studied at its laboratories. Moscow claimed that 30 US-financed Ukrainian Biolabs have been actively cooperating with the American military.

Kiev has denied developing bioweapons. According to the website of the US embassy in Kiev, the US Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program only “collaborates with partner countries to counter the threat of outbreaks” of infectious diseases. In 2020, the embassy called such theories about US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine “disinformation.”

The US has said they only helped fund the labs. One document indicates the funding was about $20 million.

VICTORIA NULAND’S COMMENTS

This is based on a revelation by Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland’s testimony to Senator Marco Rubio.

The US is working with Ukraine to prevent biological research facilities from falling into the hands of Russians — Nuland 'In case of any biological or chemical attack inside of Ukraine…100% It would be the Russians that would be behind it'

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER CALLS IT A BIOWEAPONS LAB

The Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, told the United States on Wednesday, “We have found your biological weapons!”

“There was a statement made by the Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, leave no doubt, will not give Washington to be silent this time. Their attempts, while spilling blood, to find biological and chemical weapons throughout the world. We have found your own products. We have found your biological material. As it turns out it was all happening in Ukraine,” RT, Russia state-affiliated media reported.

They haven’t found any bioweapons. That’s not true.

Russia accused the U.S. of violating the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention and covered it up.

The US says they are biological laboratories to study pathogens like Hemorrhagic Fever and The Hanta Virus to look for cures.

THE MINISTER’S COMMENTS TRANSLATED

