Russian President Putin Warns of Nuclear War – Nord Stream Attack Is an “Act of War”

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, suspects the US attacked the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines. Putin believes this act could lead to Russia using nuclear weapons.

We better hope the US didn’t blow up the pipelines.

The US responded and said it would take “catastrophic” action if Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons, reports The Telegraph.

The American Embassy in Moscow called on US citizens to leave the Russian Federation immediately. “U.S. citizens should refrain from traveling to the country, and those currently living or traveling to the country should leave the country immediately.”

THE STARK WARNING

An ally of President Vladimir Putin issued a stark new nuclear warning to Ukraine and the West on Tuesday as Russia began releasing results of referendums it bills as a prelude to annexing four Ukrainian regions.

Russian President Putin called blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline an “act of war,” and he suspects the US is responsible.

RT reports that Moscow denounced as “stupid and absurd” any allegations of its being behind the suspected explosions of the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines earlier this week, stating that the incident creates many issues for Russia.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov explained that the pipeline damage posed a “big problem” for Russia as it had essentially lost its gas supply routes to Europe.

Peskov also noted that neither Russia nor Europe had anything to gain from the destruction of the pipelines, especially Germany, for which this incident poses a threat to the future development of its industry and its profitability and competitiveness.

On the other hand, American LNG suppliers have been making incredible profits after multiplying their deliveries to the European continent, Peskov pointed out, adding that these companies are “very interested in maintaining these super-duper profits in the future.”

The Kremlin will ask the UN Security Council to investigate and won’t make any official announcements until an investigation.

THE SUSPECT

Peskov mentioned US President Joe Biden’s statements from early February when he threatened to “bring an end” to Nord Stream 2.

“What the US president meant by that, we don’t know,” admitted the Kremlin official, but highlighted the “borderline insane hysterical-euphoric reaction” of Polish officials who have already thanked Washington for sabotaging the pipeline.

What is being touted as potential sabotage on the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines might have dealt them irreparable damage, Germany’s Tagesspiegel reported on Wednesday, citing “government circles.”

German officials warned that if the damage is not repaired quickly enough, too much salty sea water could run into the pipes lying at the bottom of the Baltic Sea and irreversibly corrode them. Denmark said on Wednesday that its authorities would be able to launch a probe into the issue no sooner than in a week or two due to “safety concerns,” Tagesspiegel added.

The media outlet does not mention any plans for repair work by Russia or Germany.

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the incident “sabotage action” and warned that “any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response.”

Check out Anne Applebaum’s comments. She is Sikorski’s wife. Radek Sikorski is the Polish politician and journalist who thanked the US for blowing up Nord Stream:

It’s fair to say what Anne Applebaum writes in The Atlantic is reasonably representative of US foreign policy consensus. And she says “victory” in Ukraine means regime change in Russia — elimination of Putin. Exactly the kind of existential stakes that could lead to nuclear use pic.twitter.com/E9tePlSS6v — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 22, 2022

No one wins in a nuclear war.

To all the low IQ people out there: we’re not bombing goat-herders in the Middle East, who we couldn’t beat BTW. We’re saber rattling w/ Russia, & China for that matter, who are the largest nuclear powers outside of us. Where do you think this ends if we continue down this path? https://t.co/pY7kmc3BEz — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) September 24, 2022

