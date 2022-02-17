Russians Mock US Over Setting the Date of the Invasion

Russia’s a brutal enemy to have, especially when the US has such awful leadership. They are getting a lot of mileage out of the Biden administration absurdly setting a date for an invasion by their country.

Jake Sullivan announced last week that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected before the Olympics are over. News reports claimed it would be this week and others said it would be Wednesday.

Ukraine President Zelensky said Americans told him it would be Wednesday. There was no small amount of sarcasm in his comments.

Announcing dates of a Russian invasion was the dumbest thing the Biden administration did in at least two weeks. Of course, they made themselves the object of ridicule.

The Last Refuge picked up the first two hits by the Russians. At least the Russians have a sense of humor.

Russians reminded the Ukraine government yesterday to set their alarm clocks so they don’t miss the invasion.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova asked for the invasion schedule on Telegram: “I’d like to request US and British disinformation: Bloomberg, The New York Times and The Sun media outlets to publish the schedule for our upcoming invasions for the year. I’d like to plan my vacation,” the Russian diplomat said on her Telegram channel Wednesday.

The Kremlin officially tweets: “We advise the Ukrainians to set their alarms so that they do not miss our invasion of Ukraine.”😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GmemKEQUjv — AIM (@AbdullaAlmazied) February 16, 2022

The meme war from Russia has begun.

16 February 2022. Meanwhile in Ukraine@mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/59xuQjqSjQ — Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) February 16, 2022

