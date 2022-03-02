Bizarrely, Biden Has No Plan for Oil as Several Dems Invest in Fossil Fuels

Joe Biden’s answer to reducing US reliance on Russian oil is temporary relief. He’s draining the US oil reserves that Donald Trump had the wisdom to fill at low cost. It won’t solve the problem but for a matter of days. We’ve actually doubled our reliance on Russian oil in recent months.

The U.S. imported 245 million barrels of Russian crude oil and petroleum products last year, a surge of about 24% over 2020, according to preliminary 2021 figures released Monday by the Energy Information Administration.

“This equates to nearly 672,000 barrels per day — an all-time record and a 79% increase from just four years ago,” Martin Durbin, senior vice president for policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement, The Washington Times reports.

Biden does it so he can obliterate the US fossil fuel industry. He’s using dirtier oil from foreign countries as a substitute as he pushes solar and wind. Solar and wind are expensive, unreliable, and not ready to replace fossil fuels.

The Keystone Pipeline would have transported over 800,000 barrels of oil per day.

“President Biden needs to stop financing Putin’s war with Russian oil because he shut off the spigots of American energy,” said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Louisiana Republican. “It’s having devastating impacts on the people of Ukraine, but it’s putting billions of dollars in Putin’s pocket.”

Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas introduced a bill Tuesday to ban the import of the Kremlin’s petroleum products. The legislation garnered the support of at least eight other Republicans, including Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the ranking Republican on the Energy Committee.

“First and foremost, President Biden needs to restart America’s energy production and quit funding Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine by continuing to purchase crude oil from Russia,” Mr. Marshall told Fox News Digital about his bill.

Unfortunately, Jen Psaki made it clear that Biden thinks it’s time to double down on canceling fossil fuels and pushing reliance on solar and wind.

AT THE SAME TIME, SOME DEMS ARE BETTING ON FOSSIL FUELS

The Washington Times reviewed financial disclosures of Democrats in Congress or their spouses and found that they are making investments in companies with large fossil fuel portfolios.

Included in the about-face was Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, an environmental champion and strong supporter of the Green New Deal. Frankel ditched her stake in one solar energy business and invested as much as $60,000 into fossil fuel companies.

The list of Democrats who have sold or made investments through stocks or mutual funds in recent months involving fossil fuel companies includes Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, Don Beyer of Virginia, Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey, Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, Thomas Suozzi of New York, and Lori Trahan of Massachusetts, as well as the wife of Sen. Thomas R. Carper of Delaware.

Members are not required to report exact dollar figures, only ranges. Still, the group has purchased or sold up to $280,000 in fossil-fuel-related investments since December.

It’s not illegal, just unethical as they push us to solar and wind while they make money on fossil fuels.

The United States elected the dumbest politicians in the world to lead us.

Related