Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with chills and fever

CNN reported that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized with chills and fever.

She was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore Friday night after experiencing chills and fever earlier in the day, the Supreme Court said in a statement Saturday.

Ginsburg, 86, was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, before being transferred to Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment.

She is better and is expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday.

BREAKING FROM SCOTUS: Justice Ginsburg was hospitalized overnight at Johns Hopkins with chills and fever. Symptoms have abated, expected to be released tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/qP85GsIh5F — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) November 23, 2019