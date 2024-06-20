No July 4th for Tyson

The Daily Wire found that poultry giant Tyson was selling shirts for its annual Juneteenth celebration, which read that the holiday is the nation’s true independence day.

The holiday marks the day that some African Americans in a remote area of Texas learned slavery ended two-and-a-half years earlier.

One shirt says, “Juneteenth is my Independence Day.” Another has July 4 crossed out, stating, “Juneteenth 1865 because my ancestors weren’t free in 1776.”

Many shirts also incorporate the black power (communist) fist.

Daily Wire questioned Tyson, and they canceled the shirts, claiming days later they weren’t aware of the t-shirt designs.

The holiday was celebrated locally in Texas and was pushed to become a national holiday by the communist Black Lives Matter during the George Floyd riots. Biden then made it a national holiday and then used it against Republicans.

It is close to July 4th; some call it Black Independence Day, which many see as divisive.

Leftists have argued for replacing July 4 with Juneteenth. They tried to say it’s unifying, but it’s hard to see how that’s true.

In March, Tyson fired citizens and began hiring illegal immigrants. They seem to have an anti-American bent.

The Civil War was fought to end 89 years of slavery. According to the US National Park Service, 110,100 Union soldiers died to free the slaves. If the Founding Fathers freed the slaves at the nation’s beginnings, the colonies would have split off, and there would be no United States. The US almost lost to the British during the War of 1812. The union was too fragile to take on slavery.

The last people to give up slaves were Native Americans.

