Third debate moderator is “terrible” and “unfair”

The Presidential Debate Commission, comprised of Democrats and Trump-hating Republicans, picked three winners to ‘moderate’ the debates. Starting with Chris Wallace, who protected Biden when he wasn’t debating the President, continuing with the now-disgraced Steven Scully who didn’t make it to the debate after lying, and ending with next week’s Kristen Welker, the debates are the epitome of unfairness.

Welker will prove to be the worst.

As Newt Gingrich says, she is close to the Obamas.

Her mother, Julie Welker, a prominent real estate broker in Philadelphia, and father, Harvey Welker, a consulting engineer, have donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates and close to $20,000 to Barack Obama alone.

There was also $3,300 for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and $2,100 for Hillary Clinton’s doomed 2016 presidential effort against Trump. Another $7,300 was contributed to the Democratic National Committee between 2004 and 2020.

In 2012, Welker and her family celebrated Christmas at the White House with the Obamas.

Choosing Democrat Welker as a “moderator” is one more example of why the Commission on Presidential Debates should be abolished and no Republican candidate should ever again agree to work with them. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) October 17, 2020

The topics she got to choose are from a left-wing perspective.

The topics are from a left-wing perspective: fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership. What happened to the economy, immigration, law enforcement, education?

Run-ins

President Trump has already had run-ins with Ms. Welker, who is a registered Democrat. Wallace and Scully are Democrats also.

Welker has a scathing style of questioning except when she’s talking to Democrats.

“Mr. President, yes or no. … have you ever worked for Russia. Yes or no?” she demanded during a confrontation in January 2019.

In March, left-wing reporters were asking President Trump politically-charged questions that do nothing to enlighten Americans. Welker eagerly joined her colleagues.

Aggressive, accusatory NBC ‘News’ reporter Kristen Welker told the President at a presser in March that he knew the pandemic was coming, and then asked, “So, why was the United States not prepared with more testing and supplies?”

The President shot back:

“We were very prepared. And the only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media. The media has not treated it fairly. I’ll tell you how prepared I was. I called for a ban from people coming in from China long before anybody thought it was… In fact, it was your network. I believe they called me a racist because I did that.”

“It was made the people in the room they called me racist and other words because I did that because I went so early. So when you say we weren’t prepared had I let these tens of thousands of people come in from China a day, we would have had something right now that would have been that you wouldn’t have even recognized compared to where we are…”

“So when you say I wasn’t prepared, I was the first one to do the ban. Now the countries are following what I did. But the media doesn’t acknowledge that. They know it’s true, but they don’t want to write about it.”

Welker tried to continue her assault but was cut off.

Watch:

NBC’s Kristen Welker: Why was the United States not prepared with more testing? TRUMP: The only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media. I called for a ban on people coming in from China. It was your network, I believe, they called me a racist because I did that. pic.twitter.com/Ma4IgwOZJt — August Takala (@AugustTakala) March 19, 2020

At another time, here she is tipping off Jennifer Palmieri (Hillary’s comms director) who she’s interviewing:

Remember when

MSNBC Reporter Welker Doesn’t Know She’s Live, Tips off Clinton Aide What She’ll Ask Her? This is the next debate moderator! She needs to be disqualified! @realDonaldTrump @RealJamesWoods @RichardGrenell @debates is a sham! https://t.co/KYmb66xl3Q — OrgConservAmericans (@OCAmericans) October 17, 2020

<

div class=”article-header”>

<

div class=”entry-content entry-content-read-more”>

“Anyone who’s ever dealt with Welker knows she’s an activist, not a reporter. The White House press team views her the same way they would AOC or Pelosi if they walked in the office,” a senior White House official told The Post.

On Saturday, President Trump took to Twitter to criticize her.

“She’s always been terrible and unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game,” Trump tweeted. “The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing?”

Trump’s tweet was in response to his son, Donald Trump Jr., who quote tweeted New York Post journalist Jon Levine’s latest story on how Welker has “deep Democrat ties.” “Yikes! Here we go again,” Trump Jr. tweeted, adding the eye roll emoji.

He’s not wrong, but I’m not sure what it gets him to say this.