Coyotes say illegals come for Biden ‘benefits’ with 800,000 expected soon









House Democrats have not held one hearing on border security this year, not one. So, when they tell you the border crisis is Trump’s fault, think again.

IT’S BIDEN’S FAULT, HE WANTS NEW DEMOCRATS

Biden said during the debates that all who say they want asylum, should surge to the border. He will “immediately surge” them all. [All they have to do is vote Democrat for the rest of their lives, and they will.]

Remember when Biden said he’d “immediately surge” asylum seekers to the border and said “you should come” during the debates? But yeah, I’m sure this crisis was all Trump’s fault. pic.twitter.com/GxBEzufurs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2021

Oh, and by the way, Kamala Harris is just in charge of the root causes of mass migration. That’s according to Jen Psaki. So, what could the root causes possibly be?

COYOTE AGREES IT’S BIDEN CAUSING IT

Watch this coyote, a cartel criminal, tell an interviewer that they are bringing people in illegally for the profit and the people are coming for the “benefits” Biden offered.

🚨🚨 Coyote to Univision: Biden’s “benefit” encouraged migrants to come to the U.S. pic.twitter.com/bVFqXgsiJQ — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 29, 2021

NUMBERS WILL SOAR

According to The Washington Post, phase two of the migration surge is expecting massive numbers of illegal alien Democrats to soar to as much as 800,000 families alone:

DHS expects approximately 500,000 to 800,000 migrants to arrive as part of a family group during the 2021 fiscal year that ends in September, a quantity that would equal or exceed the record numbers who entered in 2019, according to government data reviewed by The Washington Post. Officials are racing to find facilities to house these families ahead of their release, along with additional staff to process an increase in humanitarian and asylum claims.

The estimate is based on what has already been a vertiginous increase since President Biden took office Jan. 20. This month, the number of family members taken into U.S. Customs and Border Protection [CBP] custody is on pace to reach nearly 50,000, up from 7,000 in January, the latest government data show. The highest one-month total, 88,587, was recorded in May 2019, during a year when more than 525,000 migrants arrived as part of a family group.

Biden claims the administration expels families back to Mexico due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the CBP data shows officially it’s about 10% to 20% who are expelled.

Perverse issues are fueling the crisis

