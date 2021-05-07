San Diego to give ‘free’ lawyers to illegals plus tent cities on farmland









In addition to the tent cities on farmland, San Diego County officials are planning to give ‘free legal assistance’ to people here illegally so they never have to leave. Obviously, taxpayers will pay for this since the government doesn’t have any money.

San Diego’s board of supervisors approved a plan Tuesday to provide cost-free attorneys to illegal immigrants facing deportation – even as state and federal officials are scaling down COVID-19 testing on migrants.

The county’s public defender’s office and legal nonprofits will be tasked with representing detainees at the federal Otay Mesa Detention Center, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

The one-year pilot program will cost taxpayers $5 million and is reportedly the first of its kind implemented in a county that sits on the U.S.-Mexico border.

It was approved by 3 ideologues and rejected by 2 who are not Leftist ideologues.

