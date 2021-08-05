San Fran: ‘People come up and rob you, lmao, 800 break ins a day”

















The incompetence of the San Francisco communist administration goes without saying, but we never get tired of exposing it. There are 800 car break-ins a day. In fact, you have to leave your car unlocked so the homeless can sleep in it at night.

There were more than 30,000 car break-ins and police only make arrests in 2% of the cases. The prosecutor won’t prosecute them and the mayor is a communist son of terrorists who was raised by terrorists.

San Franciscans voted for this.

It’s okay. The officials are sure they must need the goods.

Thank a Democrat.

He said it’s Kamala Harris’s fault. Based. — Tiger Lily (@yogarespecter) August 1, 2021

He also said that 18+ Walgreens had to close because they couldn’t afford to keep getting robbed. and cops aren’t allowed to foot chase criminals. New rule. — Tiger Lily (@yogarespecter) August 1, 2021

MORE CAR BREAK-INS: A witness just sent me this video of another smash and grab in San Francisco. This happened today around 3p at Fillmore & Union Streets. Witnesses say they called @SFPD. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/G2rErb7gEj — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) June 30, 2021

San Francisco’s homeless problem is awful — partly because government doesn’t enforce basic laws. Last year, there were more than 30,000 car break-ins in SF and police made an arrest in less than 2 percent of cases: pic.twitter.com/l40NxjKP3i — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) January 25, 2020

TV reporter interviewing people in San Francisco about a recent string of car break-ins is robbed at gunpoint https://t.co/bl7XwnANgi — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 5, 2021

Related















