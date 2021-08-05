San Fran: ‘People come up and rob you, lmao, 800 break ins a day”

The incompetence of the San Francisco communist administration goes without saying, but we never get tired of exposing it. There are 800 car break-ins a day. In fact, you have to leave your car unlocked so the homeless can sleep in it at night.
There were more than 30,000 car break-ins and police only make arrests in 2% of the cases. The prosecutor won’t prosecute them and the mayor is a communist son of terrorists who was raised by terrorists.
San Franciscans voted for this.
It’s okay. The officials are sure they must need the goods.
Thank a Democrat.
He said it’s Kamala Harris’s fault. Based.
— Tiger Lily (@yogarespecter) August 1, 2021
He also said that 18+ Walgreens had to close because they couldn’t afford to keep getting robbed. and cops aren’t allowed to foot chase criminals. New rule.
— Tiger Lily (@yogarespecter) August 1, 2021
MORE CAR BREAK-INS: A witness just sent me this video of another smash and grab in San Francisco. This happened today around 3p at Fillmore & Union Streets. Witnesses say they called @SFPD. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/G2rErb7gEj
— Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) June 30, 2021
San Francisco’s homeless problem is awful — partly because government doesn’t enforce basic laws.
Last year, there were more than 30,000 car break-ins in SF and police made an arrest in less than 2 percent of cases: pic.twitter.com/l40NxjKP3i
— John Stossel (@JohnStossel) January 25, 2020
TV reporter interviewing people in San Francisco about a recent string of car break-ins is robbed at gunpoint https://t.co/bl7XwnANgi
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 5, 2021