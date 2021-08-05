San Fran: ‘People come up and rob you, lmao, 800 break ins a day”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The incompetence of the San Francisco communist administration goes without saying, but we never get tired of exposing it. There are 800 car break-ins a day. In fact, you have to leave your car unlocked so the homeless can sleep in it at night.

There were more than 30,000 car break-ins and police only make arrests in 2% of the cases. The prosecutor won’t prosecute them and the mayor is a communist son of terrorists who was raised by terrorists.

San Franciscans voted for this.

It’s okay. The officials are sure they must need the goods.

Thank a Democrat.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply