Mexican government audaciously sues our gun manufacturers

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The Mexican government filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking financial compensation from U.S.-based gun makers for reckless practices that allow an unlawful stream of firearms to drug cartels across the border.

Let me see, now who could have put them up to that? Merrick, was that you?

The civil lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Boston, names Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc., Colt’s Manufacturing Co., and Glock Inc. among the defendants.

They want $10 billion.

The Mexican government says the suit is meant to “put an end to the massive damage that the Defendants cause by actively facilitating the unlawful trafficking of their guns to drug cartels and other criminals in Mexico.”

The massive damage is what their cartels are doing to the United States with special thanks to Democrats and their open borders.

The NRA responded as did others:


