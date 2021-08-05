Mexican government audaciously sues our gun manufacturers

















The Mexican government filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking financial compensation from U.S.-based gun makers for reckless practices that allow an unlawful stream of firearms to drug cartels across the border.

Let me see, now who could have put them up to that? Merrick, was that you?

The civil lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Boston, names Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc., Colt’s Manufacturing Co., and Glock Inc. among the defendants.

They want $10 billion.

The Mexican government says the suit is meant to “put an end to the massive damage that the Defendants cause by actively facilitating the unlawful trafficking of their guns to drug cartels and other criminals in Mexico.”

The massive damage is what their cartels are doing to the United States with special thanks to Democrats and their open borders.

The NRA responded as did others:

Shouldn’t they also be sueing car companies for providing vehicles and food companies for making people fat? — Tim Gombos (@tmntrc56) August 4, 2021

This is the game they play…now they want to sue gun manufacturers, continue pushing for more gun control, magazine restrictions, universal background checks, gun registries etc…they play the long game — Ray Smith (@rsmith3867) August 4, 2021

Sounds like we should counter sue for all the drugs and abductions that happen since they can’t stop the corruption going on and then charge them a mil for each person that leaves the county to come live here for a better life so we can set them up right — Char Aznable / Quattro Bajeena (@lqjackal2181) August 4, 2021

