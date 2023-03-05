San Fran Raises Reparations to $360K Each After They Demanded $5 Million

The ridiculous San Francisco reparations panel increased the amount it wants to give 1.8 million black people from $220,000 to $360K each. It’s a $650 billion freebie in San Francisco alone.

At the hearing, one man said it’s the “only way to stop our children busting into liquor and grocery stores.”

Good parenting and a good education would do that more than money.

It’s a mystery where the money will come from since their budget deficit is skyrocketing.

This is Kabuki theater. Other cities are thinking of doing the same. It will quickly become unsustainable, and it’s theoretically ridiculous.

CRAZY WHITE LIBERAL GUILT

The panel raised it after the advisory committee demanded $5 million each.

They want $5 million each. The city’s African American Reparations Advisory Committee recently recommended that qualifying Black residents receive $5 million each in reparations.

“There wasn’t a math formula,” said Eric McDonnell, chair of the reparations committee and the principal of Peacock Partnerships, a San Francisco-based consulting firm. “It was a journey for the committee towards what could represent a significant enough investment in families to put them on this path to economic well-being, growth, and vitality that chattel slavery and all the policies that flowed from it destroyed.”

It compensates for “the public policies explicitly created to subjugate Black people in San Francisco by upholding and expanding the intent and legacy of chattel slavery.”

These people are just greedy radicals.

That could apply to the Chinese, Japanese, Irish, Italians, Jewish, gays, and others. It’s also not unique to the US.

Not only is the question of $5 million per black person in San Francisco in the form of reparations absurd, so is the very premise. California did not have slavery, so why are its citizens — who were not responsible for slavery — being asked to foot a reparations bill? pic.twitter.com/HvlhqfaUcd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 27, 2023

It’s time to start ignoring or mocking black leftists when it comes to the issue of reparations. They’re divisive fools.

No math was involved in San Francisco’s reparations plan to grant black residents $5 million each – HotAir https://t.co/mwOaCoZXtt — Carl Jackson (@carljacksonshow) February 28, 2023

