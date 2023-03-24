San Fran Reparations Panel Demands Millions Upon Millions of Dollars

The reparations panel in San Francisco gets more insane by the day. They are demanding $5 million for every eligible black resident, a guaranteed income of $97,000 for 250 years (slavery lasted 89 years), and they want to pay $1 for homes.

It doesn’t stop there.

The Woke San Fran supervisor demands $50 million for an “Office of Reparations.” Shamann Walton, a member of the 11-person Board of Supervisors, introduced the resolution to provide reparations for black people in February 2020.

Mr. Walton makes the demand with a straight face:

BREAKING: SF Board of Supervisors member Shamann Walton today 3/21/2023 implores colleagues to appropriate $50 million dollars NOW in anticipation of SF Reparations plan approval “soon”, for establishing reparations office, applicant database, and to begin distribution: pic.twitter.com/mmD2FlUsZo — Richie Greenberg (@richieSF2016) March 22, 2023

The committee has worked to formulate the most absurd demands. The whole idea of reparations is absurd in general.

The panel’s report was published in December, and a public hearing of lunacy was held on March 14th.

On March 21st, Walton demanded the lump sum payment, housing prices for $1, income guarantees, and $50 million for an office where they could agitate endlessly.

Gutfeld says in the clip below that this could cause a civil war.

We fought one over a tea tax, and now they want a wholesale transfer of wealth from white people to black people for a trumped-up charge. It’s a complete fraud.

No one today enslaved anyone. Everyone who was victimized is dead. Black people can become president if they want, yet too many of the children end up in gangs.

It’s not beautiful, and it’s not historic. It’s some greedy people looking for other people’s money. Too harsh?

Beautiful images from historic hearing on reparations for San Francisco’s African-American community. Can’t wait to get to work to implement the 111 report recommendations. pic.twitter.com/HCR391Ju5g — Hillary Ronen (@HillaryRonen) March 15, 2023

Bill Maher called it “madness,” and it is.

Meanwhile in San Francisco.. 👇🏼

(Reparations) pic.twitter.com/zxDWbEHp1J — ᖇ. ᔕᑕOTT ᔕIᑕᗩᖇIO 2.0 (@SicarioScott) March 23, 2023

