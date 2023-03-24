Trump Loses Appeal on Aides Testifying – No Executive Privilege Rights

According to ABC News, a federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s executive privilege claims and ordered former top aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify before a federal grand jury investigating Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
No Executive Privilege
Democrat judges destroyed executive privilege – at least for Republicans.
Meadows, a former White House chief of staff, was subpoenaed along with other former ranking aides by special counsel Jack Smith for testimony and records about his investigation, multiple sources familiar with the matter said.
Sources told ABC News that former Trump aides Nick Luna, John McEntee, and former DHS official Ken Cuccinelli were also included in the order.
The Justice Department requested Smith in November to oversee the federal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and Trump’s handling of classified documents after leaving office in January 2021.
Donald Trump has the right to appeal, and Donald Trump will likely appeal.
Last week, Judge Beryl Howell, a Clinton judge, ordered his lawyers to testify for the prosecution, destroying attorney-client privilege rights.
