San Franciscans address rampant theft and break-ins

















San Franciscans address the rampant 24/7 stealing in their city in the clip below. They’ve never seen anything like it as millions and millions of dollars of merchandise are looted thanks to the non-existent law enforcement.

Organized crime and international crime syndicates are involved. The thieves hit the same stores over and over. Some say the thieves are becoming more aggressive. There’s nothing and no one to stop them.

Tourists aren’t safe, no one is.

Yet, they keep voting these lunatics into office. They literally voted for a prosecutor who was raised by terrorist communists and is the son of domestic terrorists, Chesa Boudin. Boudin also made it clear he wouldn’t prosecute very many crimes.

Watch:

