Chinese State Police are tied to TikTok, the app that collects our data

















The very popular app TikTok that Americans insist on using and the Biden administration will not cancel is tied to the Chinese Communist Party State Police. The TikTok parent company Byte Dance is a strategic partner of the State Police.

The Trump administration said that the Communist Party is using TikTok to collect data on Americans. Mike Pompeo, the then-Secretary of State, tried to ban it but the CCP allies in the US wouldn’t allow it. So, the communists continue to collect Americans’ data.

ByteDance is in direct collaboration with the Chinese State Police.

According to Chinese media outlet Sohu, on April 25, 2019, the Press and Propaganda Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security and ByteDance signed a strategic cooperation agreement, Human Events reported.

The Ministry of Public Security commands the nationwide Chinese state police and is the regime’s central policing authority. All provincial and city-level police agencies are subordinate to the Ministry of Public Security.

During the ceremony, held in Beijing, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Press and Propaganda Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security Zhan Jun pointed out the changes in recent years.

They are focused on the “ecology of social public opinion, media communication patterns and audience reading habits” as well as “public security propaganda and dissemination of power, influence, and credibility.”

“In the next step, we will further increase the in-depth cooperation with ByteDance in the creation and production of new media content, further enhance the public security propaganda and dissemination power, influence and credibility, and promote the in-depth development of public security organs.”

The only reason they collect data on Americans is to use it to influence our opinion with their non-stop propaganda on social media, in education, media, everywhere.

