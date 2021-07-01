San Jose: gun owners must buy malpractice ins, pay fees for 2nd Amendment rights



















San Jose passed seriously restrictive gun laws mandating gun malpractice insurance and ownership fees. The mayor of San Jose calls every crime committed with a gun by an insane person or a criminal — a gun crime or gun violence. He ignores the root causes and the fact that criminals will still get guns. They might do it illegally, helping the illegal gun market, but own them they will.

He has to know this won’t stop crimes with guns which means this is about control.

The mayor believes that Americans now have to pay for their Second Amendment rights. The illogic in the statement goes without saying. These laws put the government in charge of our natural-born rights.

"The reality is the public taxpayers are footing the bill for those that choose to own guns. It's appropriate that if gun owners believe in the importance of this right then they pay for the costs of the guns incur on the public." –San Jose Mayor @sliccardo on new proposals. pic.twitter.com/Ueo39KW3m1 — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) June 9, 2021

Additionally, the whole point of any currently-existing scheme for gun insurance is to…protect the OWNER from theft or the cost of legal services associated with LAWFUL actions. It isn’t like malpractice insurance paying out for illegal acts. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 30, 2021

Related

















