Sanctimonious Mitt’s Trash Talking Trump Again

Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Thursday that it would be “unthinkable” for a presidential campaign to accept information from a foreign government trying to meddle in the election. He was asked for his opinion of the Stephanopoulos-Trump interaction in which the President suggested he didn’t see the harm in listening to a foreign leader who said he had intel on an opponent and he might tell the FBI.

Why? Hillary did it. She paid for info from four spies in the Kremlin! Isn’t this what the Obama administration did in Spygate? It’s all so confusing.

“Let’s distinguish between a foreign official making an off-hand comment at a dinner about the campaign versus a foreign government trying to influence an election. In the latter case, that would be unthinkable. It would be totally inappropriate, and it would strike at the heart of our democracy,” Romney told reporters.

He added that it would “be wrong and unthinkable that any candidate for president would accept such information.”

“I think you might want to listen. There’s nothing wrong with listening,” Trump told ABC. “It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI.”

Video: Here’s the clip that’s now going to dominate news cycles in which Trump tells @ABC‘s George Stephanopoulos that if offered “information on opponents,” he would “listen” to what they have to say then ONLY “maybe” go “to the FBI if I thought there was something wrong” pic.twitter.com/z7mkhJnduO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 12, 2019

Romney, asked if he had accepted information from a foreign government, told reporters that he had not.

“I’ve run for Senate twice, I’ve run for governor once, I’ve run for president twice, so far as I know we never received any information from any foreign government. … We would have immediately informed the FBI,” Romney said.

He’s so Mr. Perfect and he also didn’t win being so perfect. Where is he on Spygate? Why did he never say a word against the fake dossier? Why didn’t he care when Sen. Warner spoke to the Russian oligarch and didn’t tell the FBI?

This was such a ridiculous and obvious setup. The reporters know he’s good for a Trump trashing.

Sen. Mitt Romney: “That would be simply unthinkable for a candidate for president to accept that involvement, to encourage it, to participate with it in any way, shape or form. It would strike at the very heart of our democracy.” https://t.co/ZxXq4IQv6e pic.twitter.com/oQKNiG7x3U — The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2019