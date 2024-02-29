Sanctuary City Releases Child Rapist Back Into the Community

ICE in Boston arrested a Guatemalan illegal alien convicted of sexually assaulting a child under age 14. He was released from custody without notice by the Gloucester District Court after they ignored ICE’s detainer request.

The former mayor of Gloucester, Mayor Thaken, was happy to treat the city as a sanctuary city. So far, new Mayor Verga sounds like more of the same.

ICE says he was convicted of the sexual assault in January and was ordered to register as a sex offender. However, the local jurisdiction still refused to honor ICE’s detainer and released the child sex predator back into the community.

“This individual represented a dire threat to the residents of Massachusetts,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons.

“Unlawfully present, convicted sex offenders should not be given the opportunity to re-offend. The victim of his crimes deserves better from our justice system. The men and women of ERO Boston will continue to protect our communities from such threats.”

The Guatemalan national unlawfully entered the United States in April 2011 at an unknown location and without being inspected or admitted by a U.S. immigration official. ERO Boston encountered the Guatemalan national at the Essex County House of Corrections and issued an immigration detainer against him with the detention facility following his arrest and detention in December 2023.

In fiscal year 2023, ERO made 170,590 administrative arrests, a 19.5% increase over the previous year. ERO arrested 73,822 noncitizens with a criminal history; those arrested had an average of four charges and convictions per individual, including more than 33,209 charges or convictions for assault, 7,520 for weapons offenses, 1,713 for homicide-related offenses, and 1,615 for kidnapping. Removals also included 3,406 known or suspected gang members, 139 known or suspected terrorists, seven human rights violators, and 108 foreign fugitives wanted by their governments for crimes including homicide, rape, terrorism and kidnapping. Also in fiscal year 2023, ERO conducted 142,580 removals to more than 170 countries worldwide.

